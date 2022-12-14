Auto

Pravaig DEFY electric SUV to feature a special carbon package

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 14, 2022, 11:23 am 2 min read

Pravaig DEFY gets a 90.2kWh battery pack (Photo credit: Pravaig Dynamics)

After unveiling its first electric SUV, the DEFY, Bengaluru-based Pravaig Dynamics have now showcased a special "carbon package" for the four-wheeler via a Twitter post. The entire body of the EV features what seems to be unpainted carbon fiber panels for weight reduction. The start-up introduced the vehicle with a price tag of Rs. 39.5 lakh (ex-showroom), and deliveries are expected by late 2023.

Why does this story matter?

With the improvements happening in charging infrastructure in India, many automakers are shifting their focus to the development of new Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

Pravaig Dynamics plans to hop onto the electric bandwagon with its first-ever electric SUV, the Defy.

While it looks like a promising offering, the company is yet to reveal the final production version of the car.

The EV flaunts carbon fiber-like body panels and alloy wheels

The Pravaig DEFY has a futuristic boxy design and flaunts a muscular bonnet, LED headlights with a full-width DRL, a blacked-out closed grille, a sloping roofline, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, the EV is flanked by ORVMs, suicide doors with flush-fitted door handles, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights are available at the rear end.

It promises a range of over 500km

The Pravaig DEFY draws power from a high-efficiency PMSM electric motor, along with an all-wheel-drive system. The motor is paired with a 90.2kWh battery pack. The setup generates 402hp/620Nm. The electric SUV promises a range of over 500km on a single charge.

The SUV features an air purifier and ventilated front seats

On the inside, the Pravaig DEFY has a spacious cabin and features a split-type panoramic sunroof, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control with an air purifier, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Pravaig DEFY: Pricing

In India, the Pravaig DEFY can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 39.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the all-electric SUV are expected to begin by late 2023. The EV can be reserved online via the brand's website.