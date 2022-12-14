Auto
Pravaig DEFY electric SUV to feature a special carbon package
After unveiling its first electric SUV, the DEFY, Bengaluru-based Pravaig Dynamics have now showcased a special "carbon package" for the four-wheeler via a Twitter post. The entire body of the EV features what seems to be unpainted carbon fiber panels for weight reduction. The start-up introduced the vehicle with a price tag of Rs. 39.5 lakh (ex-showroom), and deliveries are expected by late 2023.
Why does this story matter?
- With the improvements happening in charging infrastructure in India, many automakers are shifting their focus to the development of new Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).
- Pravaig Dynamics plans to hop onto the electric bandwagon with its first-ever electric SUV, the Defy.
- While it looks like a promising offering, the company is yet to reveal the final production version of the car.
The EV flaunts carbon fiber-like body panels and alloy wheels
The Pravaig DEFY has a futuristic boxy design and flaunts a muscular bonnet, LED headlights with a full-width DRL, a blacked-out closed grille, a sloping roofline, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, the EV is flanked by ORVMs, suicide doors with flush-fitted door handles, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights are available at the rear end.
It promises a range of over 500km
The Pravaig DEFY draws power from a high-efficiency PMSM electric motor, along with an all-wheel-drive system. The motor is paired with a 90.2kWh battery pack. The setup generates 402hp/620Nm. The electric SUV promises a range of over 500km on a single charge.
The SUV features an air purifier and ventilated front seats
On the inside, the Pravaig DEFY has a spacious cabin and features a split-type panoramic sunroof, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control with an air purifier, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.
Pravaig DEFY: Pricing
In India, the Pravaig DEFY can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 39.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the all-electric SUV are expected to begin by late 2023. The EV can be reserved online via the brand's website.