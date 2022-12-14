Auto

Honda electric bike to break cover on January 2

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 14, 2022, 10:44 am 2 min read

The Honda electric motorcycle will be based on CB750 Hornet (photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda is set to unveil its first all-electric motorcycle for the global markets, at the upcoming Rose Parade in Pasadena, California on January 2. The EV will be a part of the 10 new offerings planned by the brand. The company has also released a sketch of the two-wheeler, which previews how it will look like.

With the drastic rise in pollution in recent years, electrification has become a need of the hour in the automotive industry. Almost every automaker is focused on developing Battery Electric Vehicles.

Honda has also revealed its plans to introduce 10 all-new electric bikes and e-scooters for the global markets by 2025.

The brand is planning to showcase its first e-bike on January 2.

Take a look at the teaser post

We’re excited for the 2023 Rose Parade! @honda is a proud partner for the 13th year in the row! Join the event in Pasadena on January 2nd, 2023.#roseparade #honda #parade #float #sponsor pic.twitter.com/GIFdQYcugr — Metro Honda (@metrohondaca) December 10, 2022

The motorcycle will follow the brand's modern design philosophy

The upcoming Honda electric motorcycle will feature a design language similar to the recently unveiled CB750 Hornet. The EV will flaunt a muscular tank-like structure, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, an angular headlight with LED lighting for higher energy efficiency, a slim tail section, and a sleek taillamp. The bike will likely pack a digital instrument cluster and ride on lightweight alloy wheels.

It will likely have a range of 200km

While the technical specifications of the upcoming e-bike are yet to be revealed by Honda, we expect the EV to draw power from a PMS electric motor paired with a large battery pack. The motorcycle should have a range of up to 200km.

It will be equipped with inverted front forks

In terms of rider safety, the new Honda motorcycle should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with the safety net of dual-channel ABS, regenerative braking, and riding modes. The suspension duties on the upcoming EV will likely be taken care of by inverted forks at the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

What about its availability?

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the upcoming Honda electric bike will be announced by the automaker at its launch event, sometime in the coming months. The EV will likely be positioned as a high-performance two-wheeler when launched.