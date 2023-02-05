Tata Tiago EV clocks 20,000+ bookings; deliveries now underway
Tata Motors has commenced the deliveries of its most affordable all-electric offering in the Indian market, the Tiago EV. The carmaker has delivered the first batch of 2,000 units on our shores. Nearly 30% owners of the electric hatchback are first-time buyers, according to Shailesh Chandra, president of Tata's passenger vehicles division. It has amassed over 20,000 bookings to date.
Why does this story matter?
- Touted as the torch bearer of affordable electric mobility in India, Tata Motors is the largest EV maker on our shores with a market share of about 87%.
- The Tiago EV made its debut in September last year and managed to rack up over 10,000 bookings in a single day, making it the fastest-booked electric four-wheeler in the Indian market.
The hatchback flaunts a closed-off black grille and blue-colored accents
On the outside, the Tata Tiago EV looks similar to its ICE-powered sibling and flaunts a clamshell bonnet, swept-back projector headlamps, a closed-off black grille with EV badging and blue-colored accents, and bumper-mounted fog lamps. On the sides, the hatchback is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 14-inch "Hyperstyle" wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and a roof-mounted antenna are available at the rear end.
It is offered with two powertrain options
The Tata Tiago EV is backed by either a 61hp/110Nm electric motor paired with a 19.2kWh battery pack or a 74hp/114Nm motor linked to a 24kWh battery pack. The former promises 250km, while the latter delivers a range of 315km on a single charge.
The EV features a cooled glovebox and height-adjustable driver's seat
On the inside, the Tata Tiago EV gets a spacious five-seater cabin and features a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, height-adjustable driver's seat, a cooled glovebox, blue-colored ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV packs a digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by dual airbags and ABS.
Tata Tiago EV: Pricing
In India, the Tata Tiago EV will set you back by Rs. 8.49 lakh for the base XE model and Rs. 11.79 lakh for the range-topping XZ+ Tech Lux variant (all prices, ex-showroom). The electric hatchback can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.