Tata Tiago EV clocks 20,000+ bookings; deliveries now underway

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 05, 2023, 01:27 pm 2 min read

Tata Tiago EV rides on 14-inch wheels (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has commenced the deliveries of its most affordable all-electric offering in the Indian market, the Tiago EV. The carmaker has delivered the first batch of 2,000 units on our shores. Nearly 30% owners of the electric hatchback are first-time buyers, according to Shailesh Chandra, president of Tata's passenger vehicles division. It has amassed over 20,000 bookings to date.

Why does this story matter?

Touted as the torch bearer of affordable electric mobility in India, Tata Motors is the largest EV maker on our shores with a market share of about 87%.

The Tiago EV made its debut in September last year and managed to rack up over 10,000 bookings in a single day, making it the fastest-booked electric four-wheeler in the Indian market.

The hatchback flaunts a closed-off black grille and blue-colored accents

On the outside, the Tata Tiago EV looks similar to its ICE-powered sibling and flaunts a clamshell bonnet, swept-back projector headlamps, a closed-off black grille with EV badging and blue-colored accents, and bumper-mounted fog lamps. On the sides, the hatchback is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 14-inch "Hyperstyle" wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and a roof-mounted antenna are available at the rear end.

It is offered with two powertrain options

The Tata Tiago EV is backed by either a 61hp/110Nm electric motor paired with a 19.2kWh battery pack or a 74hp/114Nm motor linked to a 24kWh battery pack. The former promises 250km, while the latter delivers a range of 315km on a single charge.

The EV features a cooled glovebox and height-adjustable driver's seat

On the inside, the Tata Tiago EV gets a spacious five-seater cabin and features a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, height-adjustable driver's seat, a cooled glovebox, blue-colored ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV packs a digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by dual airbags and ABS.

Tata Tiago EV: Pricing

In India, the Tata Tiago EV will set you back by Rs. 8.49 lakh for the base XE model and Rs. 11.79 lakh for the range-topping XZ+ Tech Lux variant (all prices, ex-showroom). The electric hatchback can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.