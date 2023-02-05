Auto

Prior to its debut, Volkswagen Touareg spied doing test runs

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 05, 2023, 11:57 am 2 min read

2023 Volkswagen Touareg will ride on designer alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

German carmaker Volkswagen has been spotted doing test runs of the new-generation Touareg. The brand used stickers to conceal the updated design elements on the premium SUV. The flagship model will be receiving a mid-cycle facelift. However, instead of a full-blown makeover, the car will feature subtle changes to its exteriors as well as its cabin. It will likely get a hybrid powertrain.

Why does this story matter?

The Volkswagen Touareg was introduced in 2002 as a flagship SUV model and was developed as a joint venture project between Porsche and the Volkswagen Group. The car was named after the nomadic Tuareg people from Northern Africa.

The vehicle is currently in its third-generation avatar and is based on the modular MLB platform.

The four-wheeler is slated for a mid-cycle refresh soon.

The SUV will sport all-LED lighting setup and designer wheels

The upcoming Volkswagen Touareg will retain the overall silhouette of the current generation model and sport a sculpted hood, chrome-slatted grille, sweptback LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a wide air dam, and a raked windscreen. The SUV will be flanked on the sides by ORVMs, roof rails, chromed window lining, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps will be available at the rear end.

It will be backed by a capable hybrid powertrain

The technical details of the Volkswagen Touareg (facelift) are yet to be disclosed. We expect the SUV to feature a 3.0-liter, turbocharged petrol engine that is linked to an electric motor. The setup should generate an output of around 456hp/700Nm.

The car will feature a panoramic sunroof and head-up display

On the inside, we expect the updated Volkswagen Touareg to feature a minimalist dashboard design, premium upholstery, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV will pack a fully-digital instrument console and a large touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

Volkswagen Touareg: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Volkswagen Touareg will be revealed at its launch event in the coming months. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at £56,125 (approximately Rs. 55.63 lakh) in the UK.