Auto

Zeekr X v/s Volkswagen ID.3: Which EV makes more sense?

Zeekr X v/s Volkswagen ID.3: Which EV makes more sense?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 05, 2023, 10:50 am 3 min read

Both EVs flaunt an all-LED lighting setup

Zeekr has revealed the all-new X crossover for the global markets. The car will be the brand's first EV to be launched in the European market. The newcomer will go up against the most popular and established rival, the ID.3 from Volkswagen, in the compact EV segment. Can the new model defeat the reigning champion in a one-on-one fight? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Zeekr, an all-electric sub-brand of Chinese automaker Geely, is on a roll since its arrival.

The EV maker has already established a strong presence in its home market and has now set its eyes on the European region with its third offering, the all-new X crossover.

However, automotive giant Volkswagen dominates the EV segment in Europe with its ID range of vehicles.

Zeekr X looks visually more appealing

The Zeekr X flaunts a long and sculpted hood, sweptback LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a large closed-off grille, an aggressive front bumper, frameless doors and ORVMs, designer wheels, and high-set connected LED taillamps. The Volkswagen ID.3 sports a muscular clamshell bonnet, projector LED headlights, full-width LED DRLs, a raked windscreen, flared wheel arches, aerodynamically-tuned designer alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights.

Volkswagon ID.3 packs a powerful electric motor

The technical details of the Zeekr X electric crossover are yet to be disclosed by the automaker. However, we expect the EV to be powered by an electric motor that will be linked to a large battery pack. The Volkswagen ID.3 is backed by a 201.2hp/310Nm electric motor paired with a 58kWh battery pack. The EV promises a range of up to 426km.

The ID.3 gets an Augmented Reality head-up display

Zeekr X will get a spacious cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, multi-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options. Volkswagen ID.3 has a five-seater cabin and features an Augmented Reality head-up display, upholstery made of sustainable materials, a panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, a 10.0-inch infotainment panel, multiple airbags, and ADAS functions.

Which one should you buy?

In the European region, the Volkswagen ID.3 starts at £36,990 (approximately Rs. 36.76 lakh), while the pricing details of the Zeekr X are yet to be released. In our opinion, the Volkswagen ID.3 makes more sense with its stylish design, capable electric powertrain, and tech-forward cabin at a reasonably affordable price point. The brand also has an overall better service reach.