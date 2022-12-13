Auto

Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR concept is an idea of sustainable mobility

Dec 13, 2022

Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR flaunts carbon fiber vents with pulsating lights on the rear (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German auto giant Mercedes-Benz has collaborated with the team of Avatar: The Way of Water from 20th Century Studios to reveal the VISION AVTR concept car. Building on the promotional campaign of "Earth is our Pandora," both brands are focusing on the aspects of sustainability, respect, and unity for a better future. The concept car uses vegan DINAMICA leather and recycled materials for interiors.

Why does this story matter?

Mercedes-Benz is focused on going all-electric by 2030 with its ever-expanding EQ range of vehicles.

To further emphasize its commitment toward green mobility solutions, the brand has partnered with the team of Avatar: The Way of Water to showcase a futuristic-looking VISION AVTR concept car.

AVTR stands for "Advance Vehicle Transformation" in Mercedes's lingo. It has a battery pack made using graphene-based organic cells.

The EV flaunts balloon-like tires and large glass doors

The Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR concept car features a futuristic design philosophy and has an aerodynamically tuned body for higher efficiency. The concept car flaunts a large closed-off grille with a full-width LED DRL and an illuminated logo in the center, a sharply-raked windscreen, bulging wheel arches, balloon-like tires with LED illumination, and a sloping roofline. A connected LED taillight is available at the rear.

It gets a graphene-based high-voltage battery pack

The technical specifications of the Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR concept are yet to be revealed. However, the brand has used an all-new compact and high-voltage battery pack made using graphene-based organic cells. The company claims that the revolutionary battery technology eliminates rare, toxic, and expensive materials.

The two-seater cabin has a futuristic vibe

On the inside, the Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR concept car has a spacious cabin made using recycled materials such as plastics and fast-growing reed-like material called karuun. It features two comfortable seats covered in vegan DINAMICA leather, a central console with a palm-sized illuminated joystick for maneuvering the vehicle, and a large infotainment panel with gesture controls using complex projection technology.

What should we expect from the VISION AVTR?

While the concept car is a one-off model created for the promotion of the movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, we expect Mercedes-Benz to develop the new battery technology to further improve the possibility of a truly sustainable future.