Auto

Zeekr X electric crossover revealed with quirky design: Check features

Zeekr X electric crossover revealed with quirky design: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 05, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

Zeekr X flaunts a dual-tone paint scheme (Photo credit: Zeekr)

EV maker Zeekr has revealed the all-new X crossover for the global markets. Initially referred to as the 003, it is underpinned by Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform that is also seen on the likes of Lotus Eletre and Polestar 5. The four-wheeler is expected to be launched in the Chinese market later this year, followed by a European debut soon after.

Why does this story matter?

An all-electric brand of Chinese automaker Geely, Zeekr launched its first EV, the 001 sedan in the Chinese market in 2021.

The company continues to expand its portfolio with the 009 and now the new X.

The crossover features a sharp design language with frameless doors and is based on the brand's acclaimed SEA platform, which has been developed for future electric mobility solutions.

The crossover flaunts an aggressive front bumper and designer wheels

The all-new Zeekr X has a futuristic and quirky design language and flaunts a long and sculpted hood, sweptback LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a large closed-off grille, an aggressive front bumper, and a wide air dam. The EV is flanked on the sides by frameless doors and ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels. High-set connected LED taillamps are available at the rear.

It will be backed by a capable electric powertrain

The technical details of the Zeekr X electric crossover are yet to be disclosed by the automaker. However, we expect the EV to be powered by a potent electric motor that will be linked to a large battery pack.

The EV will feature ambient lighting and premium upholstery

The interiors of the Zeekr X electric crossover are yet to be revealed by the carmaker. We expect the EV to get a spacious cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, multi-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

When will the EV be available?

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Zeekr X crossover will be revealed by the automaker in the coming months. The crossover will the brand's first EV to be launched in the European market.