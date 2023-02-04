Auto

Toyota Urban-Cruiser Hyryder gets Rs. 50,000 price-hike: Check alternative SUVs

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 04, 2023, 07:11 pm 3 min read

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese carmaker Toyota has increased the prices of its first-ever mass-market strong hybrid model, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the Indian market by up to Rs. 50,000. The SUV now starts at Rs. 15.61 lakh (ex-showroom). The price hike is likely done to counter the rising input costs. Apart from the revision in the cost, the SUV remains completely unchanged.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder runs on 17-inch wheels

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder flaunts a muscular bonnet, 'Crystal Acrylic' grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. It features ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, a 9.0-inch infotainment system, and six airbags It draws power from a 1.5-liter K-series petrol engine with an Integrated Starter Generator (103hp/137Nm) and a 1.5-liter TNGA strong-hybrid petrol motor (114hp/141Nm).

Rival #1: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets a lengthy hood, a chrome-surrounded grille, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and split-style headlights. The SUV has a spacious dual-tone cabin with a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, and a 360-degree-view camera. It runs on a 1.5-liter TNGA strong-hybrid petrol motor (114hp/141Nm) and a 1.5-liter K-series petrol engine with an Integrated Starter Generator (103hp/137Nm).

Rival #2: Hyundai CRETA

Hyundai CRETA sports a large chromed grille, clamshell bonnet, tri-beam LED headlight, and 17-inch designer alloy wheels. On the inside, the SUV has a blacked-out cabin with five seats, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, and a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest connectivity options. It is offered with a 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 113hp/144Nm and 1.5-liter diesel mill that develops 113hp/250Nm.

Rival #3: Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos has a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded tiger-nose grille, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, black B-pillars, and designer alloy wheels, and a shark-fin antenna. It gets leatherette upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, and reclining rear seats. The SUV has a 1.5-liter petrol engine (113.4hp/144Nm), a 1.4-liter T-GDi turbo-petrol unit (138hp/242Nm), and a 1.5-liter CRDi diesel mill (113.4hp/250Nm).

Rival #4: Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier features projector headlights, a raked windscreen, silvered skid plates, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the five-seater cabin has ventilated seats, an 8.8-inch infotainment console, automatic climate control with an air purifier, multiple driving modes, electronic stability control (ESC), and six airbags. The SUV is powered by a 2.0-liter Kryotec, inline-four turbo-diesel engine that churns out 168hp/350Nm.