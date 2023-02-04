Auto

2023 Honda Integra hatchback breaks cover: Check top features

Feb 04, 2023

2023 Honda Integra hatchback is offered with two powertrain options (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automobile giant Honda has taken the wraps off the 2023 Integra hatchback for the global markets. The coupe is built by the GAC-Honda joint venture and is touted as the more practical version of the standard sedan model. The sporty coupe draws power from either a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine with a mild-hybrid setup or a 1.5-liter turbocharged unit.

Why does this story matter?

Inspired by the 11th-generation Civic, the Honda Integra hatchback is sold under the Acura nameplate. Currently, in its fifth-generation avatar, the coupe offers the practicality of a large notchback along with the ride and handling characteristics associated with a low-slung sedan body style.

It will be made available in the Chinese market as a part of the joint venture between Honda and GAC.

The coupe flaunts a blacked-out grille and a sloping roofline

The 2023 Honda Integra hatchback has a typical coupe-like silhouette and flaunts a muscular hood, a large blacked-out grille, sleek LED headlamps, a wide air dam, and a sloping roofline. The coupe is flanked on the sides by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and large multi-spoke wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a large diffuser with twin exhausts, and a notchback tailgate grace the rear end.

It is backed by two powertrain options

The 2023 Honda Integra hatchback is powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged, inline four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 180hp/240Nm and a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated mill with a mild-hybrid setup that churns out 141hp/186Nm. Transmission duties are carried out by either a 6-speed manual or a CVT.

The car features an 8-speaker sound system and leather upholstery

On the inside, the 2023 Honda Integra hatchback has a luxurious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, leather upholstery, automatic climate control, powered front seats, a sunroof, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. Inside, it packs an 8-speaker sound system, a digital instrument cluster, and a large touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions

2023 Honda Integra's pricing details are yet to be announced

The pricing and availability details of the 2023 Honda Integra hatchback are yet to be disclosed by the automaker. We expect the details to be released in the coming weeks.