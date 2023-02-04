Auto

Ducati Diavel V4 and DesertX updated with turn-by-turn navigation function

Ducati Diavel V4 gets a single-sided swingarm (Photo credit: Ducati)

Italian marque Ducati has updated the Diavel V4 and DesertX models with a turn-by-turn navigation feature. For this system to work, the rider must connect Ducati's official smartphone app to the bike's instrument cluster. The feature will be available as an optional extra for existing as well as new customers. The bikemaker will be adding the function to its other offerings soon.

Why does this story matter?

Ducati introduced both the DesertX and Diavel V4 last year in the ADV and power cruiser segments, respectively, in the global markets, including India.

Both motorcycles feature multiple electronic riding aids and capable engines.

However, with a rise in demand for connected technology, the legendary bikemaker has now decided to upgrade both offerings with an all-new turn-by-turn navigation function.

Ducati DesertX: Dakar-inspired ADV

Ducati DesertX flaunts a muscular 21-liter fuel tank, split-type seats, a twin-pod LED headlight, a raked windscreen, a bash plate, a sleek LED taillight, and a side-slung exhaust, a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, and heavy-duty wire-spoked wheels. The ADV gets disc brakes, cornering ABS, riding modes, wheelie control, traction control, fully-adjustable 46mm KYB inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit.

It is offered with a 937cc, L-twin engine

Ducati DesertX draws power from a 937cc, liquid-cooled, Testastretta, L-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 110hp and peak torque of 92Nm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter.

Ducati Diavel V4: Capable power cruiser

Ducati Diavel V4 has a muscular 20-liter fuel tank, a vertically-stacked LED headlamp, split-type seats, an upswept quad-tip exhaust, a full-color TFT instrument cluster, designer wheels, and a sleek LED taillamp. The power cruiser comes equipped with disc brakes, cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2, launch control, four riding modes, 50mm inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit.

It is backed by a MotoGP-derived 1,158cc, V4 engine

Ducati Diavel V4 is powered by a 1,158cc, liquid-cooled, 16-valve, V4 Granturismo engine that churns out a maximum power of 168hp and a peak torque of 126Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with Ducati Quickshifter.