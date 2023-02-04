Auto

Audi Q3 Sportback teased in India: Check top 5 features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 04, 2023, 02:58 pm 3 min read

Audi Q3 Sportback is equipped with Matrix LED headlamp (Photo credit: Audi)

German luxury carmaker Audi is gearing up to launch the new Q3 Sportback in India. The brand has teased the upcoming coupe SUV on its Instagram page. The sporty four-wheeler is already on sale in various global markets and gets the brand's legendary "Quattro" all-wheel-drive system as standard. Here is a look at the top features of the Q3 Sportback.

Why does this story matter?

Introduced in 2019 as a sporty alternative to the standard Q3 model, the Sportback variant has received some nifty upgrades for the 2023 model.

Audi has equipped the coupe SUV with features such as active sport suspension, "Quattro" all-wheel-drive system, radar-based ADAS functions, along with the brand's latest MMI infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Radar-based ADAS suite

The Audi Q3 Sportback is equipped with ADAS functions such as "Audi pre sense" front collision mitigation, radar-based adaptive cruise assist, parking assist with a 360-degree-view camera, Matrix LED headlamps with adaptive high-beam assist, active lane assist, and ultrasonic sensor-based Audi side and rear cross-traffic assist. An emergency assist system detects the driver's attentiveness and provides a visual, acoustic, and haptic warnings.

Bang & Olufsen premium sound system

The Audi Q3 Sportback gets a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system with a virtual 3D sound function. The system consists of 15 speakers, six of which are dedicated to 3D sound effects. Audi has developed a special algorithm with the Fraunhofer Institute that adds impressive width and depth to the sound being played through the 680W sound system.

"Quattro" all-wheel-drive system

Developed in the 1980s for use in racing purposes, the "Quattro" all-wheel-drive system became a standard feature in Audi's performance SUVs. The Q3 Sportback also gets the iconic system along with Haldex-based traction control with Electronic Differential Lock (EDL) and torque vectoring "Sport Differential," which provides optimum grip even in tricky situations such as snow, ice, and loose sandy surface.

2.0-liter TFSI engine

The Audi Q3 Sportback draws power from a 2.0-liter, inline-four, TFSI, turbocharged petrol engine that churns out a maximum power of 187.4hp and a peak torque of 320Nm. The engine is equipped with the Cylinder On Demand (COD) system, which temporarily deactivates the second and third cylinders to provide maximum fuel efficiency. It also gets the "Audi Valvelift System" (AVS) for better combustion control.

MMI navigation plus infotainment system

Audi's MMI navigation plus is a top-of-the-range infotainment system. The system seamlessly integrates the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit and the 10.1-inch infotainment panel for providing dynamic layouts on the digital driver's display. The system pulls data from the navigation provider 'HERE' for real-time traffic updates. Apart from navigation, the system also provides multiple Audi connect services such as over-the-air updates and a Wi-Fi hotspot facility.