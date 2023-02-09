Auto

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander breaks cover with hybrid powertrain options

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander can sprint from 0-96km/h in just 6.3 seconds (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automaker Toyota has taken the wraps off the 2024 version of the Grand Highlander for the global market. The brand will be displaying the rugged vehicle to the general public at the upcoming 2023 Chicago Auto Show on February 11. The full-size, three-row SUV slots between the Highlander and Sequoia models in the US and is offered in three trim levels.

Toyota teased the 2024 Grand Highlander last year in December. The carmaker has now officially revealed the full-size SUV as a luxurious and upmarket alternative to the mid-size Highlander model.

The company currently holds a dominant position in the US market, with a wide variety of SUVs and MPVs.

With the new model, it aims to expand its hybrid portfolio in the SUV segment.

The SUV flaunts silvered roof rails and squared-out wheel arches

The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander follows the brand's new design philosophy and flaunts a long and sculpted hood, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, a large chromed grille, skid plates, and a wide air dam. The SUV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, silvered roof rails, squared-out wheel arches, and designer 20-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps are available at the rear end.

It is backed by multiple powertrain options

Toyota hasn't released the output details of the powertrains on the 2024 Grand Highlander. The SUV will be offered with a 2.4-liter turbocharged petrol engine, a 2.5-liter four-cylinder petrol-hybrid unit, and the brand's state-of-the-art 2.4-liter "Hybrid Max" motor from the Crown sedan which makes 362hp/542Nm.

It is equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 ADAS suite

On the inside, the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander has a luxurious seven-seater cabin and features an all-black dashboard, premium leather upholstery, an 11-speaker JBL sound system, a head-up display, multi-zone climate control with rear AC vents, a panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 ADAS suite.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander are yet to be disclosed by the automaker. The SUV is offered in three trim levels namely XLE, Limited, and Platinum in the US market.