Suzuki Gixxer range gets new features and colors in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 08, 2023, 06:04 pm 2 min read

The 2023 Suzuki Gixxer range starts at Rs. 1.41 lakh (Photo credit: Suzuki)

Japanese automaker Suzuki has launched the 2023 versions of its Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250, and Gixxer SF 250 bikes in India. The vehicles get new color options and more features, including a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console. They draw power from single-cylinder 155cc and 249cc engines for the standard and 250 range, respectively. Their design remains unchanged.

Why does this story matter?

The Suzuki Gixxer range in India now comes with Suzuki Ride Connect. It offers access to facilities like incoming/missed call alerts, overspeeding warnings, and showing the estimated time of arrival at the destination.

The bikes also get eye-catching new shades. All of these should boost the interest of Indian customers in the updated bikes.

The bikes have split seats and side-mounted exhaust

Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer 250 have a naked design, while the SF and SF 250 sport a fully faired look. The bikes have a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, and an upswept exhaust. They pack a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console with turn-by-turn navigation support. The vehicles are available in many colors including Metallic Matt Black No.2, Metallic Triton Blue, and Metallic Matt Stellar Blue.

They are fueled by single-cylinder engines

The Suzuki Gixxer range runs on a 155cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 13.41hp/13.8Nm. Meanwhile, the Gixxer 250 line-up is fueled by a 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled mill that makes 26.13hp of power and 22.2Nm of torque.

There are disc brakes on both the ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2023 Suzuki Gixxer range is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single/dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycles are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

How much do they cost?

The Suzuki Gixxer, SF, and 250 are priced at Rs. 1.41 lakh, Rs. 1.46 lakh, and Rs. 1.95 lakh, respectively. Meanwhile, the Gixxer SF 250 falls in the price bracket of Rs. 2.02-2.03 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).