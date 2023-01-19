Auto

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA arrives with refreshed looks and hybrid powertrain

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA arrives with refreshed looks and hybrid powertrain

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 19, 2023, 12:06 pm 2 min read

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA is available in AMG guise as well (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has revealed the 2024 iteration of the CLA line-up for the global markets. The car will be offered in sedan and estate body styles. The updated four-wheeler gets redesigned front and rear bumpers, restyled headlights, and two new color options: Hyper Blue (exclusive to CLA) and Starling Blue. The new model gets a 48V hybrid system for added performance.

Why does this story matter?

Categorized under the luxury compact executive sedan segment, the CLA is one of the most popular models for Mercedes-Benz since its debut in 2013.

Touted by the brand as "the best launch in 20 years," the four-wheeler reached global cumulative sales of 100,000 units in its first year.

However, with competition heating, the company has refreshed the popular sedan with MY-2024 updates.

The sedan flaunts sweptback LED headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA has a coupe-like sloping silhouette and features a large chrome-studded grille, a long and sculpted bonnet, sweptback LED headlights, a raked windscreen, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by ORVMs, frameless doors, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch blacked-out designer wheels. The rear end gets wrap-around LED taillights, a boot lid spoiler, and a diffuser.

It is offered with a 2.0-liter, turbocharged hybrid engine

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA is backed by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine that is linked to a 48V hybrid system with a belt-driven starter generator. The mill produces 221hp in 250 4MATIC version, 302hp in AMG 35 model, and 416hp in AMG 45 S trim.

It features multi-color ambient lighting and an MBUX infotainment system

On the inside, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA has a luxurious yet sporty five-seater cabin and features a minimalist dashboard, leather upholstery, a sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, powered front seats, multi-zone climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters. The sedan packs dual 10.25-inch screens for the instrument cluster and MBUX infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

How much does it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the 2024 CLA are yet to be disclosed by Mercedes-Benz. However, we expect the compact sedan to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at $39,350 (approximately Rs. 32 lakh) in the US.