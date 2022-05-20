Mercedes-Benz launches ultra-exclusive 'MYTHOS Series' sub-brand for rich car collectors
German automaker Mercedes-Benz has decided to place its bets on top-end luxury cars with the announcement of a new, ultra-exclusive sub-brand dubbed 'MYTHOS Series.' According to the company, MYTHOS will produce only less number of special vehicles for "the most dedicated enthusiasts and collectors of Mercedes-Benz." The first offering from MYTHOS will be an open-roof speedster that is based on Mercedes-AMG SL.
- With the introduction of the MYTHOS Series, Mercedes-Benz has announced its desire to concentrate on top-end luxury cars. In terms of the brand portfolio, it will sit above the Maybach line-up.
- This radical shift in direction was announced at the 'Economics of Desire' strategy summit.
- The company aims to increase its profit margin even with less production volume with this decision.
Mercedes-Benz aims to become the most valuable luxury car brand in the world. The company will henceforth focus on three categories - top-end luxury, core luxury, and entry luxury. MYTHOS will fall in the former along with AMG, Maybach, EQ-branded EVs, S-Class, GLS, and G-Class vehicles. The other categories include the C-Class and E-Class models, which form the bulk of the company's sales.
The ongoing supply-chain crisis has made manufacturers concentrate on the production of more expensive models. Mercedes, along with other automakers, has also seen an increase in demand for range-topping models. The company aims to have an operating income margin of 14% by the middle of this decade. To achieve that, it plans to divert 75% of investments to manufacture top-of-the-line cars.
Mercedes aims to amp up its sale of top-end vehicles by 60%. The company's CEO Ola Kallenius had said that it would "rather be looking up than down." As a part of this new direction, the automaker plans to cut down its entry-level models from seven to four. However, they will have an elevated technological substance with the introduction of the Mercedes-Benz Operating System.