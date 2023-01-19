Auto

2023 Yamaha Grand Filano debuts with mild-hybrid technology: Check features

2023 Yamaha Grand Filano features a fully-digital instrument cluster (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Legendary two-wheeler marque Yamaha has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the Grand Filano in global markets. The scooter is now equipped with mild-hybrid technology and gets connected functions via Bluetooth. The scooter is essentially an upgraded version of the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid sold in India. As of now, the brand has not shared any plans for launch on our shores.

Why does this story matter?

Yamaha is one of the top players in the scooter segment in the Asian and European markets. Models such as the XMAX 300 are popular touring-capable maxi-scooter offerings from the brand.

To appeal to a younger audience base, the Japanese bikemaker has updated the city-friendly Grand Filano with Bluetooth-based connected functions and a mild-hybrid system as a part of the MY-2023 update.

The scooter has an apron-mounted fuel cap and alloy wheels

The 2023 Yamaha Grand Filano follows the brand's modern design philosophy. It flaunts an angular LED headlight, apron-mounted indicators, DRL and fuel filler cap, a wide handlebar, a flat footboard, a black-colored exhaust with a chrome cover, a single-piece ribbed-pattern seat, a grab rail, tapered body panels, and a sleek LED taillamp. It packs a TFT instrument cluster and rides on 12-inch alloy wheels.

It draws power from a 125cc, mild-hybrid engine

The 2023 Yamaha Grand Filano is backed by a 125cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) for mild-hybrid assist. The motor generates 8hp of maximum power and 10.4Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a CVT gearbox.

It is equipped with telescopic front forks

In terms of rider safety, the 2023 Yamaha Grand Filano comes equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the retro-styled scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

2023 Yamaha Grand Filano: Pricing

In the Indonesian market, the 2023 Yamaha Grand Filano can be yours at IDR 27 million (approximately Rs. 1.45 lakh) for the base Neo variant and IDR 27.5 million (roughly Rs. 1.48 lakh) for the range-topping Lux trim.