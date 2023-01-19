Auto

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Which variant offers best value

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is offered in 3 trim levels (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Chennai-based Royal Enfield launched its Super Meteor 650 bike in India on Monday. To recall, it made its global debut in November 2022. The cruiser motorcycle is up for grabs in three variants, namely Astral, Interstellar, and Celestial. So, what goodies are available on each variant, and which one offers best value? Let us find out.

The Super Meteor 650 is the latest entrant in Royal Enfield's 650cc line-up.

It is underpinned by the company's J-series platform and houses a parallel-twin engine with excellent NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) levels.

It is offered in two body styles: standard and tourer, and rivals the likes of the Kawasaki Vulcan S and Benelli 502C in the Indian market.

The Astral trim is offered in single-tone shades

The entry-level Astral model is offered in mono-tone Astral Green, Astral Black, and Astral Blue colors. It has a high-set handlebar, split-style seats, lengthy dual exhausts, full-LED illumination, alloy wheels, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. The bike runs on a 648cc, parallel-twin engine (47hp/52Nm) linked to a 6-speed gearbox. For the rider's safety, there are disc brakes and dual-channel ABS.

The Interstellar comes in dual-tone colors

The mid-spec Interstellar trim is up for grabs in two dual-tone shades. They are Interstellar Green and Interstellar Gray. Its design and features are identical to the Astral model, including an all-LED lighting setup, alloy rims, split seats, and a semi-digital instrument console. The cruiser is fueled by the same 648cc, parallel-twin engine (47hp/52Nm) mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The safety equipment remains unchanged.

Celestial is touring focused

The range-topping Celestial model is available in Celestial Red and Celestial Blue color options. In addition to the features mentioned for Astral and Interstellar, this trim offers a windscreen, a pillion backrest, and a special touring-focused seat. It draws power from the 648cc, parallel-twin mill (47hp/52Nm) paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The rider's safety is ensured by disc brakes and dual-channel ABS.

How much do they cost?

In India, the Astral trim of Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 costs Rs. 3.49 lakh, the Interstellar variant is priced at Rs. 3.64 lakh, and the range-topping Celestial tourer model sports a price figure of Rs. 3.79 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Bookings have commenced.