Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 arrives tomorrow: Should you buy?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 15, 2023, 05:25 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has a feet-forward riding stance (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Touted as a flagship model for the homegrown bikemaker on Indian shores, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is set to officially arrive tomorrow, ie August 16. The company will announce the price of the motorcycle at an event scheduled to go live at 7:30 pm. With its top-grade components and typical cruiser-like stance, will the bike make sense on our roads?

Why does this story matter?

One of the most popular bikemakers in the Indian market, Royal Enfield is known for creating some of the finest long-distance touring motorcycles in the sub-500cc category.

The Chennai-based brand revealed its flagship offering, the Super Meteor 650, at EICMA 2022 in Italy, last year.

The motorcycle is equipped with inverted front forks and an all-LED lighting setup, a first for the brand.

The cruiser flaunts a teardrop-shaped tank with 3D metallic badging

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has a typical cruiser silhouette. It flaunts a 15.7-liter teardrop-shaped fuel tank with 3D metallic badging, a circular LED headlamp, a wide handlebar with adjustable levers, split-type seats with an optional cushioned backrest, dual side-mounted exhaust, and a round LED taillamp. It packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and rides on 19-inch (front) and 16-inch (rear) alloy wheels.

It is backed by a 648cc, parallel-twin engine

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 draws power from the same 648cc, parallel-twin engine from the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. The motor churns out 47hp/52Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

The motorcycle is equipped with 43mm inverted front forks

For the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking and handling characteristics. The suspension duties on the cruiser motorcycle are carried out by 43mm inverted forks on the front and preload-adjustable dual shock absorber units on the rear end.

Should you buy the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650?

With an expected price tag of around Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is set to arrive tomorrow. We believe it will be a good choice for people looking to upgrade from the likes of the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220, or even from power cruisers such as the Dominar 400. It has no direct rivals, as of now.