2023 Honda CB500X v/s Benelli TRK 502: Which is better?

Jan 15, 2023

Both motorcycles roll on multi-spoke alloy wheels

The 2023 Honda CB500X broke cover in various global markets. The middleweight ADV motorcycle is set to make a comeback in India soon too. The updated bike features an all-new Pearl Organic Green color option along with Showa SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork Big Piston) inverted front forks as part of MY-2023 updates. However, how does it stack up against the champion, Benelli TRK 502?

Why does this story matter?

Honda is known for creating off-road-focused ADVs ranging from entry-level 200cc to full-size liter-class models.

The CB500X is popular among young riders looking for a non-intimidating middleweight offering and is considered a stepping stone to higher-capacity off-roaders.

However, it has to beat the capable TRK 502 from Benelli to obtain the crown of the best motorcycle in the 500cc ADV segment.

Honda CB500X looks visually more appealing with its narrow profile

Honda CB500X flaunts a muscular fuel tank, an angular LED headlamp, an upright windscreen, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, grab rails, and a sleek LED taillamp. Benelli TRK 502 sports a sculpted fuel tank, a prominent beak, a twin-pod headlight, split-style seats, a pillion grab rail, and a high-mounted exhaust. Both motorcycles pack a TFT instrument cluster and ride on multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Honda CB500X has a higher power output

Honda CB500X draws power from a 471cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 47hp and a peak torque of 43Nm. Benelli TRK 502 is backed by a 500cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that develops a maximum power of 46.8hp and a peak torque of 46Nm. Both bikes are equipped with a 6-speed gearbox. However, CB500X gets a slipper clutch.

Both ADVs are equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, the Honda CB500X and Benelli TRK 502 come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties on both ADVs are taken care of by inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end. However, the former has Showa's SFF-BP forks.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Benelli TRK 502 ranges between Rs. 5.49 lakh and Rs. 6.19 lakh, while the Honda CB500X is expected to be priced at around Rs. 6.8 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes in favor of the Honda CB500X for its sharper looks, refined parallel-twin engine with a slipper clutch, and upgraded suspension setup which make it a better value-for-money proposition.