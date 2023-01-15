Auto

Indian Army's green-colored Mahindra Scorpio Classic spied: Check design

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 15, 2023, 12:49 pm 2 min read

Mahindra Scorpio Classic features roof rails. Representative image (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Homegrown SUV maker Mahindra has received an order of 1,470 units of the Scorpio Classic from the Indian Army. The specially-modified SUVs were spotted at a dealer's yard in a unique green paint scheme. The vehicles are created for 12 units of the armed forces, primarily for activities such as patrolling. A key upgrade at the rear is the addition of a trailer hook.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since it was founded in 1945, Mahindra has been closely associated with the Indian Army. Its current line-up of military vehicles includes the Armored Light Specialist Vehicle (ALSV), Armored Personnel Carrier (APC), and Mine Protected Vehicle-I (MPV-I).

To add to the list, the automaker will now be providing 1,470 units of modified Scorpio Classic to the armed forces.

It flaunts projector headlights and thick black cladding

The modified Mahindra Scorpio Classic sports a muscular bonnet with a functional air scoop, a wide grille with six vertical chrome slats, projector headlights with LED DRLs, and blacked-out bumpers. The SUV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, thick black cladding, flared wheel arches, and five-spoke alloy wheels. Vertically stacked LED taillights and a trailer hook are available at the rear end.

It is offered with a 2.2-liter diesel engine

The technical details of the Army-spec Scorpio Classic are not disclosed. However, we expect it to draw power from the same 2.2-liter, four-cylinder, mHawk diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 130hp and a peak torque of 300Nm. It gets a four-wheel-drive system.

The car features a dual-tone dashboard and fabric upholstery

Inside, the modified Mahindra Scorpio Classic retains the dual-tone cabin of the regular model. It features a height-adjustable driver's seat, front and rear armrests, fabric upholstery, cruise control, a tilt-adjustable and multifunctional steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment system with added functions for the armed forces. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, EBD, and ABS.

How much does it cost?

The pricing details of the Army-spec Mahindra Scorpio Classic are not revealed to the general public. For reference, the standard version of the rugged SUV ranges between Rs. 11.99 lakh and Rs. 15.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.