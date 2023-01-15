Auto

2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang breaks cover: Check features

2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang breaks cover: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 15, 2023, 10:54 am 2 min read

Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang flaunts all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Shelby American)

Shelby American has unveiled the 2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang, to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the iconic racing driver and automotive designer, Carroll Shelby. The coupe will be limited to just 100 units. Interested buyers will have to shell out $49,995 (approximately Rs. 40.63 lakh) for the upgrade package, which doesn't include the 2023 Ford Mustang GT.

Why does this story matter?

Known for his exploits in the 1958 season of Formula 1 as well as his victory in the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans, Carroll Shelby created Shelby American (formerly Shelby Automobiles) in 1962, after retiring from driving in 1960 for health reasons.

To commemorate the centennial of its founder, the company has revealed a limited-run upgrade package for the 2023 Mustang GT model.

The coupe flaunts quad exhaust tips and special decals

The 2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang retains the silhouette of the standard Mustang GT model. It flaunts a long and sculpted bonnet with decals, projector LED headlamps with DRLs, a sleek grille, a wide air dam, a sloping roofline, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 20-inch designer alloy wheels. LED taillamps, quad exhaust tips, and a boot-lid spoiler grace the rear end.

It draws power from a 5.0-liter V8 engine

The 2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang is backed by a retuned 5.0-liter, supercharged, "Coyote" V8 engine that churns out a maximum power of 750hp. The transmission duties on the limited-run coupe are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The car features Shelby-spec leather upholstery and door sill plates

On the inside, the 2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang has a sporty cabin with Shelby-spec leather upholstery, door sill plates, and floor mats. It features racing-type bucket seats, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity options. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

How much does it cost?

The 2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang will be limited to just 100 units. The upgrade package costs $49,995 (approximately Rs. 40.63 lakh) over the standard 2023 Ford Mustang GT, which starts at $38,000 (roughly Rs. 30.88 lakh) in the US market.