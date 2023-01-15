Auto

Joy e-bike MIHOS v/s Ola S1 Pro: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 15, 2023, 05:25 am 3 min read

Both scooters ride on 12-inch alloy wheels

Vadodara-based EV maker Joy e-bike has launched the MIHOS in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The e-scooter is a capable city roundabout and features body panels made from rugged Poly DiCycloPentadine (PDCPD) material. The EV intends to steal the spotlight from Ola S1 Pro, the reigning champion of the electric scooter segment. Can the newcomer succeed in its endeavor?

Why does this story matter?

With green mobility solutions becoming the need of the hour, all automakers have been busy developing capable Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) in recent years.

To capitalize on the demand for electric scooters, Joy e-bike introduced the MIHOS in India in the premium two-wheeled EV category.

However, with rivals such as Ola S1 Pro and Ather 450X Gen3, it has an uphill challenge.

Ola S1 Pro looks visually more appealing

The Joy MIHOS flaunts apron-mounted indicators, a circular LED headlamp unit, round chromed mirrors, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, a rounded unibody panel, an LED taillamp, and a digital instrument cluster. Ola S1 Pro has a dual-pod smiley-shaped LED headlight, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, and a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster with MoveOS 3.0. Both scooters ride on 12-inch alloy wheels.

The S1 Pro packs a more powerful motor

The MIHOS is offered with a 1.5kW hub-mounted BLDC electric motor that is linked to a 2.96kWh battery pack. The EV promises a range of up to 100km on a single charge. The S1 Pro draws power from an 8.5kW centrally-mounted electric motor paired with an IP67-rated 3.97kWh battery pack. The e-scooter delivers a claimed range of up to 181km.

Both scooters are equipped with Combined Braking System

In terms of rider safety, both the MIHOS and S1 Pro come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Combined Braking System (CBS) and regenerative braking. The former gets telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers, while the latter has a single-sided fork at the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Which one should you buy?

The Joy e-bike's MIHOS can be yours at Rs. 1.49 lakh, while the Ola S1 Pro will set you back by Rs. 1.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the S1 Pro from Ola Electric makes much more sense, as the e-scooter gets a futuristic design, a potent electric powertrain, and a premium suspension setup, which make it a value-for-money proposition.