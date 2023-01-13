Auto

Joy e-bike MIHOS launched in India at Rs. 1.49 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 13, 2023, 03:19 pm 2 min read

Joy e-bike MIHOS flaunts an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Joy e-bike)

Homegrown EV maker Joy e-bike has launched its newest electric scooter, the MIHOS, in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The e-scooter is being showcased to the general public at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The EV features body panels made from Poly Dicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) material that provides additional durability and flexibility while absorbing the maximum force of impact.

Why does this story matter?

Vadodara-based Joy e-bike made its debut in the Indian two-wheeler market in 2020. Since then, the brand has grown with more than 700 dealerships on our shores.

To capitalize on the demand for capable electric scooters, the company has launched the MIHOS with neo-retro looks and a powerful 1.5kW electric motor.

Along with the e-scooter, the automaker has also showcased the Rockefeller e-bike.

The scooter flaunts round LED headlight and tubular grab rail

The Joy e-bike MIHOS flaunts apron-mounted indicators, a large rounded front fender, a circular LED headlamp unit, round chromed mirrors, a wide handlebar, a flat footboard, and a single-piece seat. It also gets a tubular grab rail, a rounded unibody panel, and a sleek LED taillamp. The scooter packs a digital instrument cluster and rides on 12-inch alloy wheels.

It promises a range of up to 100km

The Joy e-bike MIHOS is backed by a 1.5kW hub-mounted BLDC electric motor that is paired with a 2.96kWh battery pack. The EV promises a range of up to 100km on a single charge.

The EV is equipped with Combined Braking System

For the safety of the rider, the MIHOS comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Combined Braking System (CBS) and regenerative braking for better braking performance. The suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers at the rear end of the retro-inspired e-scooter.

How much does it cost?

The MIHOS electric scooter by Joy e-bike can be yours for Rs. 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The capable city roundabout can either be booked online or via the brand's dealerships on our shores.