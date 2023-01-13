Royal-Enfield Hunter 350 wins 'Indian Motorcycle Of The Year' award
The retro-inspired Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has bagged the highly-acclaimed IMOTY or Indian Motorcycle Of The Year title for 2023. The motorcycle defeated nine other challengers to win the crown. The bike was selected for the top spot by a panel of 15 senior motorcycle journalists from various publications. TVS Ronin and Suzuki V-Strom SX were named the first and the second runner-up, respectively.
Why does this story matter?
- The IMOTY is the highest accolade that a motorcycle can win in the Indian market. It is awarded to the most capable offering of the year.
- Ever since its debut in August last year, the Hunter 350 has become one of the most popular models for Royal Enfield on our shores.
- The bike surpassed the 50,000 units sales milestone in just three months.
The scrambler flaunts a teardrop-shaped fuel tank and bar-end mirrors
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is based on the critically-acclaimed J-series platform and flaunts a 13-liter teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round headlamp unit, a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors, a ribbed-pattern seat, split-type grab rails, an upswept exhaust, and circular LED taillamp. It packs a semi-digital instrument cluster with an optional "Tripper Navigation" unit. The motorcycle rolls either on 17-inch wire-spoked or alloy wheels.
It is backed by a 20hp, 350cc J-series engine
The Hunter 350 draws power from a 349cc, air-cooled, J-series, single-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 20.2hp and a peak torque of 27Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.
The motorcycle is equipped with telescopic front forks
For rider safety, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes equipped with a disc brake on the front and a drum/disc on the rear wheel, along with either a single-channel or dual-channel ABS for better ride and handling characteristics. The suspension duties on the retro-inspired motorcycle are handled by 41mm telescopic forks on the front and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers on the rear end.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Pricing
In terms of pricing, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 starts at Rs. 1.5 lakh for the base Retro variant and Rs. 1.72 lakh for the range-topping Metro Rebel model (all prices, ex-showroom). It is currently the most affordable offering from the Chennai-based brand in India.