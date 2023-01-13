Auto

Benelli showcases Leoncino 800 at Auto Expo 2023: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 13, 2023, 12:01 pm 2 min read

Benelli Leoncino 800 rides on 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels (Photo credit: Benelli)

Italian marque Benelli has taken the wraps off the Leoncino 800 at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The middleweight retains a few design elements from its younger sibling, the Leoncino 500, and is currently on sale in various global markets. The neo-retro scrambler draws power from a 754cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates 76.2hp.

Why does this story matter?

One of the oldest bikemakers in the world, Benelli arrived in the Indian market in 2014 with the capable TNT duos and the ever-popular 600i models.

The brand gained popularity amongst seasoned riders looking for performance-oriented middleweight streetfighter motorcycles at a relatively affordable price point.

The Leoncino range of bikes offers a neo-retro appeal along with premium hardware for better riding characteristics.

The motorcycle features all-LED lighting setup and aluminum alloy wheel

The Benelli Leoncino 800 has a typical scrambler stance and flaunts a muscular 15-liter fuel tank, an oval-shaped LED headlight with integrated DRL, a wide handlebar, a "Lion of Pesaro" motif on the front fender, a ribbed-pattern seat, an upswept exhaust, a tapered tail section, and a sleek LED taillight. It packs a digital instrument console and rides on 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels.

It is backed by a 754cc, parallel-twin engine

The Benelli Leoncino 800 is powered by a 754cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 8-valve, parallel-twin engine that churns out a maximum power of 76.2hp at 8,500rpm and 67Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The mill is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

The scrambler is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

In terms of rider safety, the Benelli Leoncino 800 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved ride and handling characteristics. The suspension duties on the neo-retro scrambler are taken care of by 50mm gold-colored inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

How much does it cost?

The pricing details of the Benelli Leoncino 800 have not been disclosed by the automaker as the bike is not meant for sale in the Indian market. For reference, it costs £7,899 (approximately Rs. 7.83 lakh) in the UK.