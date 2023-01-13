Auto

Kia Carens wins 'Indian Car Of The Year' 2023 award

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 13, 2023, 10:15 am 2 min read

Kia Carens has received a 3-star safety rating from Global NCAP (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Touted as one of the most premium mid-size MPV, the Kia Carens has clinched the highly-coveted ICOTY or Indian Car Of The Year title for 2023. The MPV was picked by a panel of 18 senior automotive journalists and editors. The Mercedes EQS 580 won the 'Premium Car' 2023 award, while EV6 took the 'Green Car' award for 2023.

Why does this story matter?

One of the most prestigious titles in the Indian automotive industry, the 'ICOTY' is awarded for one of the most promising launches of the year.

Making its debut in February last year, the Carens is based on Kia Motors' modern design philosophy and underpinned by Hyundai's second-generation K2 platform.

The MPV offers a blend of eye-catching looks, a premium cabin, and reliable performance.

The MPV sports 16-inch designer wheels and split-style LED DRLs

On the design front, the Kia Carens flaunts a long and muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, sleek LED headlights with split-style DRLs, bumper-mounted fog lamps, and a wide air dam. It is flanked on the sides by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out pillars, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around and connected LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear.

It is offered with multiple powertrain options

Performance-wise, Kia Carens is backed by either a 1.5-liter diesel engine (113hp/250Nm), a 1.5-liter petrol motor (113hp/144Nm), and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit (138hp/242Nm). The transmission duties on the MPV are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

The car features ventilated seats and a Bose sound system

On the inside, the Kia Carens has a spacious six/seven-seater cabin and features a minimalist dashboard, perforated leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, a sunroof, and automatic climate control. The MPV packs a Bose sound system and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and ABS.

Kia Carens: Pricing

In India, the Kia Carens can be yours at Rs. 10.2 lakh for the base Premium variant and Rs. 18.45 lakh for the range-topping Luxury Plus Diesel AT trim level (all prices, ex-showroom). The MPV can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.