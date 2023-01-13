Auto

MG Motor showcases hydrogen-powered Euniq 7 at Auto Expo 2023

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 13, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

MG Euniq 7 flaunts an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Maxus)

British marque MG Motor has taken the wraps off its full-size MPV, the Euniq 7, at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. It is essentially a re-badged version of the hydrogen-powered Maxus Euniq 7 van that is currently available in various global markets. The PHEV features the brand's third-generation fuel cell technology that offers high power density along with excellent environment adaptability.

Why does this story matter?

MG or Morris Garages started its second innings in the Indian market in 2019 with the capable Hector. It was an instant hit amongst buyers looking for an upmarket and feature-packed mid-size SUV offering.

The brand was also one of the early promoters of electrification on our shores. To showcase its commitment to a green future, the company has now displayed the Euniq 7.

The MPV has sliding-type powered rear doors and slim headlights

The MG Euniq 7 has a typical MPV stance and sports a sculpted bonnet, a large chromed grille, slim LED headlights, triangular air dams, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, the MPV is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, large sliding-type powered rear doors, flared wheel arches, and designer dual-tone wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.

It is backed by a 201hp, hydrogen fuel cell powertrain

The MG Euniq 7 draws power from an electric motor that is linked to a Lithium-ion battery pack and a 6.4kg hydrogen cylinder. The setup generates 201hp. The MPV promises a range of up to 605km.

The van features dual sunroofs and multiple ADAS functions

On the inside, the MG Euniq 7 has a spacious seven-seater cabin and features a minimalist dual-tone dashboard, premium leather upholstery, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control with rear AC vents, dual sunroofs, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a large infotainment system with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

How much does it cost?

The pricing details of the MG Euniq 7 have not been disclosed by the automaker, as the MPV is not meant for the Indian market. The PHEV is showcased at the Auto Expo to gauge the interest it generates from the general public.