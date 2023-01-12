Auto

Tata Motors announces 'Red Dark' Harrier and Safari with ADAS

Tata Motors announces 'Red Dark' Harrier and Safari with ADAS

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 12, 2023, 06:17 pm 2 min read

Tata Safari is the flagship model for Tata Motors in India (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Homegrown SUV specialist Tata Motors has revealed 'Red Dark' editions of the capable Harrier and the flagship Safari at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. The updated models get minor cosmetic tweaks on the outside. However, on the inside, they are now equipped with a larger 10.25-inch infotainment panel, all-new bright red upholstery, and multiple ADAS functions.

Why does this story matter?

With a strong road presence and the critically-acclaimed OmegaArc platform, both the Harrier and Safari are two of the popular offerings from Tata Motors' stable.

Both SUVs have generated a cult-like following amongst young as well as seasoned buyers, as they offer a luxurious in-cabin experience for their occupants.

The company has now added a welcome safety net of ADAS functions on both vehicles.

Tata Harrier Red Dark edition

The Tata Harrier Red Dark edition retains most of the design elements from the regular Dark edition model. The mid-size SUV flaunts projector headlights, a black grille with a red accent, and blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels. It features bright red upholstery, ventilated seats, an air purifier, a 10.25-inch infotainment console, six airbags, and ADAS functions. It runs on a 2.0-liter Kryotec turbo-diesel engine (168hp/350Nm).

Tata Safari Red Dark edition

The Safari Red Dark edition also gains all the features mentioned for Harrier Red Dark. The flagship SUV features bumper-mounted projector headlights, blacked-out roof rails, red-colored brake calipers, and wrap-around LED taillights. The spacious six/seven-seater cabin gets powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, six airbags, and ADAS functions. It is fueled by the same 2.0-liter Kryotec turbo-diesel engine (168hp/350Nm) from its sibling.

How much do the special editions cost?

The pricing and availability details of the Red Dark editions of the Harrier and Safari are yet to be disclosed by Tata Motors. We expect them to carry a premium over their respective Dark edition models.