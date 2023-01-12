Auto

LML Star EV showcased at Auto Expo 2023: Check features

Homegrown heritage automaker Lohia Machines Ltd. or LML is making a comeback in the Indian two-wheeler market with the quirky-looking Star e-scooter. The company has showcased its newest EV at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. To recall, the company had started accepting pre-orders for the electric scooter via its official website in November last year.

Why does this story matter?

Considered one of the oldest automobile brands in India, LML started producing 100cc scooters in collaboration with Piaggio in 1983.

However, with the ever-rising prices of fossil fuels along with rapid development in the charging infrastructure on our shores, every automaker is favoring electric vehicles in place of ICE-powered ones.

LML is also entering the two-wheeler EV segment to capitalize on the trend.

The scooter sports blacked-out alloy wheels and all-LED lighting setup

The LML Star follows the brand's modern design philosophy and sports an apron-mounted "photosensitive LED" headlamp unit, split-type DRLs, a flat footboard, and a wide handlebar. It also has a small wind deflector, single-piece stepped-up seat, split-type grab rails in contrast color, a tapering body panel, and sleek LED taillamps. The e-scooter packs a full-color TFT instrument cluster and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels.

It will be offered with a capable electric powertrain

The technical specifications of the LML Star are yet to be disclosed by the EV maker. However, we expect it to be backed by a capable electric motor that will be linked to a large battery pack good enough for about 70-100km of range.

It is equipped with telescopic front forks

For the safety of the rider, the LML Star comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Combined Braking System (CBS) and a 360-degree-view camera. The suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks at the front side and a side-mounted mono-shock unit on the rear end.

How much does it cost?

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the LML Star are yet to be disclosed by the EV maker. We expect the e-scooter to carry a price tag of around Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom).