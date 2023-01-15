Auto

Mahindra Scorpio-N becomes costlier in India: Check new prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 15, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

Mahindra Scorpio-N flaunts silvered skid plates (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Homegrown SUV specialist Mahindra has increased the prices of Scorpio-N in India by up to Rs. 1 lakh, depending on the variant. This happens to be the first price revision for the full-size SUV on our shores. The latest hike is said to be implemented to counter the rising input costs and the global semiconductor shortage. It now starts at Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

Considered one of the most capable SUV manufacturers in India, Mahindra has rugged products such as the Thar, Bolero, and XUV700 in its portfolio.

The Scorpio-N has secured a 5-star rating from the Global New Car Assessment Program (Global NCAP), based on the agency's new protocols.

However, the newest price hike might put a dent in the demand for the charismatic SUV.

The SUV sports projector LED headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels

The Mahindra Scorpio-N has a long and muscular hood, a chrome-slatted grille, projector LED headlights, bumper-mounted C-shaped DRLs with integrated fog lamps, silvered skid plates, and a wide air dam. It is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Vertical LED taillamps, a shark fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear.

It is offered with two powertrain options

Mahindra Scorpio-N draws power from a 2.0-liter, mStallion, turbo-petrol engine that develops 200hp/380Nm, and a 2.0-liter, mHawk, diesel motor available in two tunes (130hp/300Nm and 172hp/370Nm). The mills are paired with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox, along with an optional all-wheel-drive system.

The car features a 12-speaker 3D Sony sound system

On the inside, the Scorpio-N features a spacious six/seven-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leather upholstery, an electric sunroof, connected car technology, a powered driver's seat, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The SUV packs a 12-speaker 3D Sony sound system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, and a rear-view camera.

Mahindra Scorpio-N: Pricing

After the newest price revision, the Mahindra Scorpio-N now starts at Rs. 12.74 lakh for the base Z2 variant and goes up to Rs. 24.05 lakh for the range-topping Z8L Diesel 4x4 AT trim level (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.