2024 Nissan GT-R unveiled: Top features of the supercar explained

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 14, 2023, 04:37 pm 2 min read

2024 Nissan GT-R rolls on 20-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Nissan)

Japanese auto giant Nissan has unveiled the 2024 iteration of GT-R at the ongoing Tokyo Auto Salon. The supercar is offered in three trim levels: Premium, T-spec, and NISMO. The brand has brought the Millenium Jade and Midnight Purple paint schemes back for the updated coupe models. A unique carbon appearance package and a front limited-slip differential are exclusively available with the NISMO variant.

Why does this story matter?

The GT-R has been Nissan's flagship model since its inception in 2009.

Commonly referred to as "Godzilla" in the automotive world, the supercar competes against the likes of the Porsche 911 and Lamborghini Huracan in the high-performance coupe segment.

The updated 2024 version is based on the sixth-generation (R35) sports coupe model and is powered by a hand-crafted 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine.

ATTESA E-TS all-wheel-drive system

Advanced Total Traction Engineering System for All-Terrain with Electronic Torque Split (ATTESA E-TS) is a four-wheel-drive system introduced by Nissan in 1987. It was first implemented in the Skyline GT-R model (Codenamed: R32) in 1989. The system is monitored by a 16-bit computer via the ABS sensors and the three-axis G-Sensor. It sends up to 50% power to the front axle when needed.

Hand-crafted 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine

Designated the VR38DETT by Nissan, the hand-crafted 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine has been in use since 2007. Made using cast aluminum, the mill features 24-valves, a DOHC setup with electronically-controlled variable valve timing, multi-port fuel injection, Iridium-tipped spark plugs, and a drive-by-wire throttle, along with a fully-symmetrical dual intake and low back-pressure exhaust system. It was also offered in a limited-run Juke-R model.

NISMO carbon appearance package

Offered with the 2024 GT-R NISMO model, the unique carbon appearance package enhances the overall look and aerodynamics. It includes all-new Recaro carbon black seats, 20-inch RAYS forged NISMO wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, a swan-neck rear wing, redesigned front air splitter, a rear diffuser, and canards. The sculpted hood of the supercar is also made entirely of lightweight carbon fiber material.

NissanConnect system

As a part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the coupe comes equipped with the "NissanConnect" system that uses a factory-fitted Telematics Control Unit (TCU) connected through a secured server. It allows the owners to collect data such as vehicle location, vehicle health status, and other diagnostic reports via a phone-based app. The app can be used to book appointments for service as well.