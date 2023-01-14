2024 Nissan GT-R unveiled: Top features of the supercar explained
Japanese auto giant Nissan has unveiled the 2024 iteration of GT-R at the ongoing Tokyo Auto Salon. The supercar is offered in three trim levels: Premium, T-spec, and NISMO. The brand has brought the Millenium Jade and Midnight Purple paint schemes back for the updated coupe models. A unique carbon appearance package and a front limited-slip differential are exclusively available with the NISMO variant.
Why does this story matter?
- The GT-R has been Nissan's flagship model since its inception in 2009.
- Commonly referred to as "Godzilla" in the automotive world, the supercar competes against the likes of the Porsche 911 and Lamborghini Huracan in the high-performance coupe segment.
- The updated 2024 version is based on the sixth-generation (R35) sports coupe model and is powered by a hand-crafted 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine.
ATTESA E-TS all-wheel-drive system
Advanced Total Traction Engineering System for All-Terrain with Electronic Torque Split (ATTESA E-TS) is a four-wheel-drive system introduced by Nissan in 1987. It was first implemented in the Skyline GT-R model (Codenamed: R32) in 1989. The system is monitored by a 16-bit computer via the ABS sensors and the three-axis G-Sensor. It sends up to 50% power to the front axle when needed.
Hand-crafted 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine
Designated the VR38DETT by Nissan, the hand-crafted 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine has been in use since 2007. Made using cast aluminum, the mill features 24-valves, a DOHC setup with electronically-controlled variable valve timing, multi-port fuel injection, Iridium-tipped spark plugs, and a drive-by-wire throttle, along with a fully-symmetrical dual intake and low back-pressure exhaust system. It was also offered in a limited-run Juke-R model.
NISMO carbon appearance package
Offered with the 2024 GT-R NISMO model, the unique carbon appearance package enhances the overall look and aerodynamics. It includes all-new Recaro carbon black seats, 20-inch RAYS forged NISMO wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, a swan-neck rear wing, redesigned front air splitter, a rear diffuser, and canards. The sculpted hood of the supercar is also made entirely of lightweight carbon fiber material.
NissanConnect system
As a part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the coupe comes equipped with the "NissanConnect" system that uses a factory-fitted Telematics Control Unit (TCU) connected through a secured server. It allows the owners to collect data such as vehicle location, vehicle health status, and other diagnostic reports via a phone-based app. The app can be used to book appointments for service as well.