Keeway SR 250 v/s Royal Enfield Hunter 350: A comparison
Keeway has introduced a retro-inspired quarter-liter model, the SR 250, in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs. 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It flaunts a similar design as seen on the SR 125 and competes for the champion's crown against the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in the middleweight retro-scrambler category. Which one offers a better value-for-money proposition? Let's find out.
Why does this story matter?
- With the highly-acclaimed IMOTY or Indian Motorcycle Of The Year title for 2023 in its bag, the Hunter 350 became one of the most popular models for Royal Enfield last year.
- The motorcycle received praise from critics and buyers alike.
- However, Keeway has now entered the retro-scrambler category with the all-new SR 250 model to claim the title from the homegrown champion.
Keeway SR 250 is visually pleasing with an old-school charm
Keeway SR 250 sports a muscular 14.2-liter fuel tank, a round headlamp, a wide handlebar, an upswept exhaust, a circular taillamp unit, a single-pod instrument cluster, and 17-inch wire-spoked wheels. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has a 13-liter teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round headlamp, bar-end mirrors, an upswept exhaust, a circular LED taillamp, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and 17-inch wire-spoked or alloy rims.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 packs a more powerful engine
Keeway SR 250 is powered by an all-new 223cc, 2-valve, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 16hp and a peak torque of 16Nm. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is backed by a 349cc, air-cooled, J-series, single-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 20.2hp and a peak torque of 27Nm. Both mills are mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
Both bikes feature telescopic front forks
For rider safety, both the SR 250 and Hunter 350 are equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel. The former gets a disc brake on the rear wheel and dual-channel ABS, while the latter has a drum/disc on the rear wheel, with either single-channel or dual-channel ABS. Both motorcycles get telescopic front forks with fork gaiters and dual rear shock absorber units.
Which one should you buy?
In India, the Keeway SR 250 carries a price tag of Rs. 1.49 lakh, while the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 ranges between Rs. 1.5 lakh and Rs. 1.72 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the better motorcycle, as it is offered with a powerful engine, an option of designer alloy wheels, and a modern semi-digital instrument cluster.