Keeway SR 250 v/s Royal Enfield Hunter 350: A comparison

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 14, 2023, 03:46 pm 2 min read

Both motorcycles feature a ribbed-pattern seat

Keeway has introduced a retro-inspired quarter-liter model, the SR 250, in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs. 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It flaunts a similar design as seen on the SR 125 and competes for the champion's crown against the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in the middleweight retro-scrambler category. Which one offers a better value-for-money proposition? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

With the highly-acclaimed IMOTY or Indian Motorcycle Of The Year title for 2023 in its bag, the Hunter 350 became one of the most popular models for Royal Enfield last year.

The motorcycle received praise from critics and buyers alike.

However, Keeway has now entered the retro-scrambler category with the all-new SR 250 model to claim the title from the homegrown champion.

Keeway SR 250 is visually pleasing with an old-school charm

Keeway SR 250 sports a muscular 14.2-liter fuel tank, a round headlamp, a wide handlebar, an upswept exhaust, a circular taillamp unit, a single-pod instrument cluster, and 17-inch wire-spoked wheels. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has a 13-liter teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round headlamp, bar-end mirrors, an upswept exhaust, a circular LED taillamp, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and 17-inch wire-spoked or alloy rims.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 packs a more powerful engine

Keeway SR 250 is powered by an all-new 223cc, 2-valve, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 16hp and a peak torque of 16Nm. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is backed by a 349cc, air-cooled, J-series, single-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 20.2hp and a peak torque of 27Nm. Both mills are mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Both bikes feature telescopic front forks

For rider safety, both the SR 250 and Hunter 350 are equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel. The former gets a disc brake on the rear wheel and dual-channel ABS, while the latter has a drum/disc on the rear wheel, with either single-channel or dual-channel ABS. Both motorcycles get telescopic front forks with fork gaiters and dual rear shock absorber units.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Keeway SR 250 carries a price tag of Rs. 1.49 lakh, while the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 ranges between Rs. 1.5 lakh and Rs. 1.72 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the better motorcycle, as it is offered with a powerful engine, an option of designer alloy wheels, and a modern semi-digital instrument cluster.