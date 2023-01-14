Auto

Jeep reduces Cherokee line-up to two variants: Should you buy?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 14, 2023, 01:49 pm 2 min read

2023 Jeep Cherokee features adaptive cruise control (Photo credit: Jeep)

US-based SUV specialist Jeep has reduced the line-up of the 2023 Cherokee to just two models: Trailhawk and Altitude Lux. The automaker is also preparing to end production of the current-generation Cherokee, likely to make way for a modern compact SUV model, based on the brand's Common Modular Platform (CMP). The car is up for grabs with two powertrain options.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since its arrival in 2014, the Cherokee has acted as a bridging model between the capable Compass and the full-size Grand Cherokee in Jeep's global portfolio.

Based on Fiat's Compact Wide Platform, the five-seater SUV is equipped with the brand's Selec-Terrain with rear-axle disconnect feature and Active Drive II four-wheel-drive system.

According to the brand, the off-roader has been overdue for a replacement.

The SUV sports alloy wheels and all-LED lighting setup

The Jeep Cherokee has a typical SUV silhouette and flaunts a long and muscular bonnet, black surrounds on the signature seven-slatted grille, sleek LED headlamps, and a wide air dam. The SUV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 17-inch gloss black designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear.

It is available with two powertrain options

The 2023 Jeep Cherokee is offered with a 2.4-liter, naturally-aspirated, inline-four petrol engine that churns out 180hp/232Nm in the Altitude Lux model and a 2.0-liter, inline-four, turbocharged petrol unit that develops 270hp/400Nm in the Trailhawk variant. A 9-speed automatic gearbox handles the transmission duties.

It features an 8.4-inch infotainment system and Nappa leather upholstery

On the inside, the 2023 Jeep Cherokee has a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, black-colored Nappa leather upholstery, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, a sunroof, multi-zone climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The SUV houses a digital instrument cluster and an 8.4-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Should you buy the 2023 Jeep Cherokee?

The 2023 Jeep Cherokee is now available only in the Altitude Lux and Trailhawk variants. The former starts at $39,290 (approximately Rs. 31.93 lakh), while the latter is priced at $42,890 (roughly Rs. 34.86 lakh) in the US market. In our opinion, the Cherokee makes sense if you are looking for an SUV with a capable four-wheel-drive system and compact dimensions.