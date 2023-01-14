Auto

BMW i4 M50 was the best-selling M-badged car in 2022

BMW i4 M50 was the best-selling M-badged car in 2022

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 14, 2023, 10:57 am 2 min read

BMW i4 M50 features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW i4 was one of the most important cars for the German marque in 2022. The M50 version of the EV became the brand's most-selling performance-oriented model last year. The 'M' division celebrated its 50th anniversary on a high note with total sales of 1,77,257 units, 8.4% more than the previous year (2021). For highlights, the i4 M50 promises a range of 590km.

Why does this story matter?

BMW commemorated the 'M' division's golden anniversary in style by introducing a special '50 Jahre M edition' variant of all its performance-oriented cars.

To add a cherry on top, the all-electric i4 M50 got a warm reception from critics and buyers.

The EV is essentially an all-wheel-drive 4 Series Gran Coupe with dual electric motors in place of an Internal Combustion Engine (ICE).

The sedan flaunts designer wheels and a large kidney grille

The BMW i4 M50 follows the brand's aggressive design philosophy and flaunts a sculpted bonnet, sleek LED headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, a large kidney grille with blue accents, and a sloping roofline. The EV is flanked by ORVMs, chrome-lined windows, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a blacked-out diffuser are available at the rear end.

It is backed by a 544hp electric powertrain

The BMW i4 M50 draws power from dual electric motors in an all-wheel-drive configuration, that is linked to an 80.3kWh battery pack. The setup generates 544hp/795Nm. The vehicle promises a range of up to 590km on a single charge.

The EV features a Harman Kardon sound system

On the inside, the BMW i4 M50 has a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, perforated upholstery, ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 17-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

BMW i4 M50: Pricing

The BMW i4 M50 can be yours with a starting price tag of $67,300 (approximately Rs. 54.7 lakh) in the US market. In India, we only get the eDrive40 variant that carries a sticker price of Rs. 69.9 lakh (ex-showroom).