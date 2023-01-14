Auto

2023 Honda CB500X set to arrive in India soon

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 14, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

2023 Honda CB500X rides on multi-spoke alloy wheels (Photo credit: Honda)

India-bound 2023 Honda CB500X has broken cover in various global markets. The middleweight ADV motorcycle is set to make a comeback in India soon. The refreshed motorcycle carries the overall design language of the outgoing model and features an all-new Pearl Organic Green color option along with Showa SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork Big Piston) inverted front forks as part of MY-2023 updates.

Why does this story matter?

Honda is one of the top bikemakers in the off-road-focused ADV segment across the globe. It has offerings ranging from entry-level 200cc to full-size liter-class category to cater to the needs of novice as well as experienced riders.

The middleweight CB500X is popular amongst young riders looking for a capable yet lightweight on/off-roader bike that provides non-intimidating ride and handling characteristics.

The ADV features an upright windscreen and multi-spoke alloy wheels

The 2023 Honda CB500X follows the brand's aggressive design philosophy. The ADV flaunts a muscular fuel tank, a prominent beak, an angular LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, an upright windscreen, a semi-fairing, a single-piece stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, a slim tail section with integrated grab rails, and a sleek LED taillamp. It packs a TFT instrument cluster and rides on multi-spoke alloy wheels.

It is backed by a 471cc, parallel-twin engine

The 2023 Honda CB500X draws power from a 471cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that churns out a maximum power of 47hp and a peak torque of 43Nm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, along with a slipper clutch.

The motorcycle is equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of the safety of the rider, the 2023 Honda CB500X is equipped with disc brakes with Nissin calipers at the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking performance. Suspension duties are carried out by 41mm Showa SFF-BP inverted forks at the front and a five-stage preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end of the ADV motorcycle.

How much does it cost?

The pricing details of the 2023 Honda CB500X will be disclosed by the automaker during its launch event in India. However, we expect the ADV to carry a premium over the current generation model, which is priced at Rs. 6.87 lakh (ex-showroom).