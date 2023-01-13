Auto

From Pulsar to Apache: Ethanol-powered bikes showcased at Auto Expo

From Pulsar to Apache: Ethanol-powered bikes showcased at Auto Expo

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 13, 2023, 06:36 pm 3 min read

TVS Motor Company was the first to showcase ethanol-powered bike in 2019

Almost every top automaker in India utilized the Auto Expo 2023 as a platform to showcase their newest products and latest innovations. With the recent push from the Central Government for flex-fuel vehicles, bikemakers such as Bajaj, Honda, Hero Motocorp, Suzuki, Yamaha, and TVS Motor Company showcased their ethanol-powered motorcycles. Let's take a look at all the models showcased at the ongoing motor show.

Honda XRE300

Honda showcased the dual-sport XRE300 model at the dedicated Ethanol Pavilion at Auto Expo. The motorcycle flaunts a beak-like front end, a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an angular headlight, wire-spoked wheels, long-travel suspension units, a side-mounted exhaust, and a tapered tail section. The ADV motorcycle is fueled by a 291.7cc, single-cylinder motor that generates 25hp of maximum power.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Motor Company introduced its first flex-fuel RTR 200 Fi E100 back in 2019. The company has showcased a new model based on the RTR 160 4V. It features semi-faired body panels as seen on the regular model but flaunts green-colored decals to differentiate it from the petrol-powered sibling. The Hosur-based company claims that the bike can run on a blend of 20%-85% ethanol.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

One of the most popular models from the Pulsar range, the NS160 is ideal to showcase Bajaj's development of flex-fuel technology. The streetfighter sports a muscular fuel tank, angular headlamp, split-type seats, an underbelly exhaust, dual split-style LED taillamp, a fiber bash plate, a tapered rear section, and alloy wheels. It is powered by a 160.3cc, E85-compatible, single-cylinder engine that makes 16.6hp.

Yamaha Fazer FZ-15

Yamaha already has a wide variety of ethanol-powered vehicles in its global portfolio. One such model is the Brazil-specific Fazer (FZ in India), which the bikemaker showcased at the ongoing Auto Expo. The bike features a design similar to its petrol-only sibling on our shores and gets a reworked engine that is compatible with an ethanol blend varying from 20% to 100%

Suzuki Gixxer 250

Suzuki has also showcased the Gixxer 250 flex-fuel vehicle at the dedicated Ethanol Pavilion at Auto Expo. The motorcycle retains the overall silhouette of the standard model and flaunts a bright green-colored finish on the side panels, fuel tank, grab rails, headlamp, and alloy wheels. It draws power from an E85-compatible 249cc, single-cylinder mill.

Hero Glamour Xtec

Homegrown bikemaker Hero MotoCorp has revealed the ethanol-powered Glamour Xtec model at the ongoing Auto Expo in Greater Noida. The brand claims the bike weighs just 1kg more than the regular model and can run on an ethanol blend varying from 20% to 85%. The sporty commuter motorcycle runs on a 124.7cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor that churns out 10.7hp.