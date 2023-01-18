Auto

Tata Nexon EV range becomes cheaper by Rs. 85,000

Tata Nexon EV range becomes cheaper by Rs. 85,000

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 18, 2023, 06:20 pm 2 min read

Tata Nexon EV range flaunts blue-colored accents (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has reduced the prices of the Nexon EV range in India by up to Rs. 85,000. The line-up now starts at Rs. 14.49 lakh for the base EV PRIME model. This move is likely to make the eSUV more desirable and to compete against the newly-launched Mahindra XUV400. It is available in two guises: EV PRIME and EV MAX.

Why does this story matter?

Considered a torch-bearer for affordable electric mobility solutions in India, Tata Motors is currently the leader in the passenger EV segment.

The brand surpassed the highly coveted 50,000 units milestone for the Nexon EV on our shores in December last year.

But now, the competition has heated up with the arrival of Mahindra XUV400, the main rival of Nexon EV in India.

The SUV sports silvered roof rails and a shark-fin antenna

The Nexon EV range flaunts a sculpted clamshell bonnet, projector headlamps with integrated DRLs, a black-colored closed-off grille with EV badging, blue-colored accents, a sloping roofline, and a wide air dam. The SUV is flanked on the sides by silvered roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear.

Nexon EV MAX promises a range of 437km

Nexon EV PRIME runs on a 127hp/245Nm, 3-phase PMS electric motor that is linked to a 30.2kWh battery pack. The long-range EV MAX gets a 143hp/250Nm PMS AC motor paired with a 40.5kWh battery pack. The former delivers 312km, while the latter now promises 453km.

The EV features an electric sunroof and an air purifier

On the inside, the Tata Nexon EV range has a spacious cabin with a minimalist dual-tone dashboard, premium upholstery, an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, automatic climate control with an air purifier, ventilated front seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

How much does the Nexon EV cost now?

After the price reductions, the Tata Nexon EV PRIME now ranges between Rs. 14.49 lakh and Rs. 16.99 lakh, while the Nexon EV MAX is offered between Rs. 16.49 lakh and Rs. 18.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.