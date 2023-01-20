Auto

After Maruti-Suzuki, Toyota recalls Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder cars

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 20, 2023, 12:05 pm 3 min read

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automotive giant Toyota has issued a recall for 1,400 units of the Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder models in India. This move by the brand is done to rectify a possible defect in the airbag controller of the vehicles manufactured between December 8, 2022 and January 12, 2023. It is the second recall for the Hyryder model since its launch in September.

Why does this story matter?

While automakers generally take precautions while manufacturing their vehicles, some issues can still be found post-production. This is usually a result of sub-standard parts from authorized OEMs. To rectify their errors, brands issue recalls of affected models.

For information, Toyota's Glanza and Hyryder are essentially badge-engineered models of Maruti Suzuki's Baleno and Grand Vitara respectively, which faced a similar airbag controller issue recently.

What exactly is the issue?

According to Toyota, there is a possible defect in the airbag control module of the Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It could result in the non-deployment of airbags in the event of a crash. The brand will replace the faulty part, free of charge.

Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza is a premium hatchback offering. It has a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-lined mono-slat grille, projector LED headlights with L-shaped LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and split-style LED taillights. On the inside, the five-seater cabin features a dual-tone dashboard, an Arkamys-sourced sound system, a head-up display, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a 9.0-inch infotainment panel, a 360-degree-view camera, and six airbags.

It draws power from a 1.2-liter, inline-four engine

The Toyota Glanza is backed by a 1.2-liter, inline-four, dual VVT engine that generates 89hp/113Nm in petrol mode and 76.4hp/98.5Nm in CNG guise. The transmission duties on the hatchback are handled by either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a mid-size premium SUV from the automaker. It flaunts a muscular bonnet, 'Crystal Acrylic' grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights, a skid plate, roof rails, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. Inside, the spacious five-seater cabin gets a dual-tone dashboard, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, a 9.0-inch infotainment system, six airbags, and connected car functions.

It is offered with two hybrid powertrain options

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder runs on a 1.5-liter petrol engine with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) that develops 103hp/137Nm or a 1.5-liter TNGA engine (92hp/122Nm) linked to an electric motor (79hp/141Nm). The mills are mated to a 5-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, or an eCVT gearbox.