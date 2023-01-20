Auto

2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster Special debuts with major changes: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 20, 2023, 10:39 am 2 min read

2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster Special gets revised riding ergonomic

US-based cruiser motorcycle specialist Harley-Davidson has unveiled an all-new 2023 Nightster Special model for global markets. The bike gets major design and hardware upgrades over the standard model. The two-wheeler now features new decals, a headlamp cowl, a pillion seat, handlebar risers, an updated TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, a USB port, cruise control, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Introduced in 2022 as an all-new offering to revive the Sport range, the Nightster received a warm reception from critics as well as customers.

To commemorate the brand's 120th anniversary, Harley-Davidson is introducing special models in its 2023 line-up.

The 2023 Nightster Special is based on the standard model and is part of the celebratory range, along with a few other bikes.

The cruiser sports a circular TFT display and all-LED lighting

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster Special retains the overall design of the standard model and flaunts a teardrop-shaped airbox, round LED headlight with a black cowl, a raised handlebar, an under-seat 12-liter fuel tank, split-type seats, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. It packs an all-new TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. It is available in four colors: Vivid Black, Black Denim, Industrial Yellow, and Bright Billiard Blue.

It is backed by a 975cc, "Revolution Max" engine

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster Special is offered with the same 975cc, liquid-cooled, "Revolution Max" V-twin engine from the standard model. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The mill develops a maximum power of 90hp and a peak torque of 95Nm.

The motorcycle is equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For rider's safety, the 2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster Special comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, cruise control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and three riding modes: Road, Rain, and Sport. Suspension duties are handled by 41mm Showa "Dual Bending Valve" telescopic forks at the front and dual shock-absorber units at the rear end.

How much does it cost?

In the UK, the 2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster Special carries a starting price tag of £15,395 (approximately Rs. 15.47 lakh) for the Vivid Black variant and £15,770 (roughly Rs. 15.85 lakh) for other color options.