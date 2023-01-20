Auto

Harley-Davidson reveals 120th Anniversary Collection: Check the special cruiser motorcycles

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 20, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

All Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary edition get laser-etched serial numbers (Photo credit: Harley-Davidson)

US-based Harley-Davidson is commemorating its 120th anniversary with six special-edition cruiser motorcycles. All cruisers flaunt a unique "Heirloom Red" paint scheme. The line-up includes Ultra Limited Anniversary (1,300 units), Tri Glide Ultra Anniversary (1,100 units), Street Glide Special Anniversary (1,600 units), Road Glide Special Anniversary (1,600 units), Fat Boy 114 Anniversary (3,000 units), and Heritage Classic 114 Anniversary (1,700 units) models.

Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited

Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited Anniversary flaunts the bespoke paint option, a batwing-style wind deflector, circular headlamps, a wide handlebar, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, split-type seats, chromed exhaust, and designer gold-finished alloy wheels. For safety, it gets telescopic front forks, rear mono-shock units, disc brakes, and dual-channel ABS. It is powered by a 1,868cc, liquid-cooled, "Milwaukee-Eight 114" V-twin engine that makes 144Nm of torque.

Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra

Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra Anniversary edition is a three-wheeled motorcycle based on the Ultra Limited model and retains the overall design, except for two chain-driven rear wheels for better grip and added comfort for both the rider and pillion. It gets disc brakes on all three wheels. The trike is powered by the same 1,868cc, liquid-cooled, "Milwaukee-Eight 114" V-twin engine.

Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special

Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Anniversary sports a large batwing-style wind deflector, an all-LED lighting setup, an electronically-adjustable windscreen, a semi-digital instrument cluster, designer alloy wheels with red pinstriping, golden Harley-Davidson logo, panniers, and a top box. It is equipped with telescopic front forks, rear mono-shock units, disc brakes, and dual-channel ABS. The bike is also fueled by the 1,868cc, "Milwaukee-Eight 114" V-twin engine.

Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

Similar in the overall design to the Street Glide Special, the Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special Anniversary edition has a dual pod headlight setup in place of the single unit on the former, a blacked-out windscreen, pulled-back handlebar, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, stepped-up seats, chromed exhaust, and rounded fenders. Safety equipment remains identical. It is backed by the "Milwaukee-Eight 114" 1,868cc, V-twin engine.

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 Anniversary edition retains the iconic front look from its previous-generation model used in the movie, Terminator 2: Judgement Day. It gets a large teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a wide handlebar, chromed front housing, split-type seats, side-mounted exhaust, telescopic front forks, rear mono-shock units, disc brakes, and dual-channel ABS. It runs on the same "Milwaukee-Eight 114" 1,868cc, V-twin engine.

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic 114

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic 114 Anniversary edition has a triple headlight setup, blacked-out wind-screen, a raised handlebar, large rounded fenders, black dual exhausts with chrome tips, fuel tank-mounted instrument cluster, circular taillamp, and wire-spoked wheels. Rider's safety is handled by telescopic front forks, rear mono-shock units, disc brakes, and dual-channel ABS. The cruiser is offered with a "Milwaukee-Eight 114" 1,868cc, V-twin engine.