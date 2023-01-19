Auto

Jodhpur-based DEVOT Motors showcases an all-electric motorcycle with 200km range

Upcoming DEVOT motorcycle has a top speed of 120km/h (Photo credit: DEVOT Motors)

Homegrown EV start-up DEVOT Motors has unveiled its first-ever all-electric motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. The EV happens to be a production-ready prototype. The soon-to-be-launched motorcycle features a neo-retro design philosophy and has undergone endurance testing to make it suitable for our road and climate conditions. The all-electric two-wheeler draws power from a high-performance 9.5kW electric motor.

DEVOT Motors is a Rajasthan-based electric vehicle start-up that made its appearance in the Indian EV market at the Auto Expo 2020. Since then, the company has established its research and development center in the UK and a development center in Jodhpur.

The brand has now showcased its first-ever electric bike at the Auto Expo 2023.

It is expected to hit our roads soon.

The motorcycle flaunts a flat-type seat and designer alloy wheels

The upcoming DEVOT motorcycle has a neo-retro design language and flaunts a sculpted fuel tank-like structure, round housing for an LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, sharp-looking mirrors, a fiber cover for the motor and battery pack, a flat-type single-piece seat, a tubular grab rail, a rear tire hugger, and a sleek LED taillamp. It packs a digital instrument cluster and rides on designer wheels.

It promises a range of up to 200km

The DEVOT electric motorcycle draws power from a 9.5kW centrally-mounted electric motor that is paired with a large battery pack. The setup can deliver a range of up to 200km on a single charge. The EV has a top speed of 120km/h.

The EV is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For the safety of the rider, the DEVOT motorcycle comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) and regenerative braking. The suspension duties on the neo-retro electric motorcycle are carried out by telescopic forks on the front and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

How much will the DEVOT motorcycle cost?

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the electric motorcycle will be announced by DEVOT Motors at the time of launch. The showcased product is a production-ready prototype. The brand is aiming for 70% to 90% localization for the e-bike.