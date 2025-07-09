Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series breaks cover: What's new?

Samsung has officially announced its latest wearables, the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, at the Galaxy Unpacked event today. The new smartwatches come in a unique squircle design and are powered by the Exynos W1000 chip. They run on One UI 8 Watch based on Wear OS 6, which is expected to offer an enhanced user experience right out of the box.

Design details Super AMOLED displays with sapphire glass coating The standard Galaxy Watch 8 comes in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm, while the Classic variant is available only in a single size of 46mm. The regular model features an aluminum build with Sapphire glass coating, while the Classic version sports a stainless steel casing with sapphire glass coating. Both come with Super AMOLED displays boasting a pixel density of 327ppi and peak brightness of up to 3,000-nits.

Tech specs Powered by Exynos W1000 chip The entire Galaxy Watch 8 lineup is powered by Samsung's Exynos W1000 chip. The Classic model has 64GB of storage and 2GB RAM, while the standard models offer 32GB storage and 2GB RAM. The Classic variant also features a Quick Button for easy access to features or apps. It has a rotating bezel for UI navigation, enhancing user experience further.

Tracking capabilities Comprehensive health and fitness tracking features The Galaxy Watch 8 series gets a range of health and fitness tracking features. These include heart rate monitoring, ECG tracking, sleep analysis, stress monitoring, and AGES Index monitoring. The smartwatches also support fall detection, body composition tracking, as well as blood pressure monitoring for a comprehensive health management experience.