Galaxy Z Flip7, with Exynos-2500 chip and Android 16, debuts

Samsung has introduced its newest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip7, in India. The device was announced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. The latest clamshell foldable comes with an Exynos 2500 SoC and a revamped cover screen design from its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 6. It also gets Android 16 and up to 512GB of storage.

Design A look at the design The Galaxy Z Flip7 sports a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main foldable screen and a new 4.1-inch Super AMOLED cover display. Both offer up to a 120Hz refresh rate and can get as bright as up to 2,600-nits. The outer panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for added durability.

Tech specs Processor and cameras The Galaxy Z Flip7 is powered by Samsung's own 3nm Exynos 2500 SoC, paired with up to a whopping 12GB of RAM and up to a massive 512GB of internal storage. It runs on One UI 8, based on Android 16, out-of-the-box. For photography enthusiasts, the device packs two outward-facing cameras: A 50MP main sensor with 2x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. Toward the top of the main display, the phone also has a 10MP selfie shooter.

Smart features AI capabilities, battery life, and build quality The Galaxy Z Flip7 comes with Samsung's ProVisual Engine, which offers a range of AI imaging and editing tools. It also supports other AI capabilities like Transcript Assist, Note Assist, Call Assist, and Live Translation. The device packs a 4,300mAh battery for power. It has an Armor Aluminium middle frame and an Armor FlexHinge that is thinner than the one on the Galaxy Z Flip6.