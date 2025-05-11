The Odyssey OLED G6 comes with a 27-inch QD-OLED panel, which promises improved brightness and a wide range of colors for vibrant imaging.

It features a 16:9 aspect ratio, peak brightness of 1,000 nits, QHD+ (2560x1440 pixels) resolution, and HDR10+ gaming support.

To save your eyes during long gaming sessions, the monitor features a pre-installed glare-free layer to minimize reflection.