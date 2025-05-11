Samsung launches world's 1st 500Hz OLED gaming monitor
What's the story
Samsung has unveiled the Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SF), a groundbreaking gaming monitor with an insane 500Hz ultra-high refresh rate.
The innovative product promises to deliver an immersive visual experience for gamers, serving smooth visuals across genres.
It also comes with a response speed of up to 0.03ms (GTG standard), making it even more appealing for serious gamers.
Specifications
Take a look at the display specs
The Odyssey OLED G6 comes with a 27-inch QD-OLED panel, which promises improved brightness and a wide range of colors for vibrant imaging.
It features a 16:9 aspect ratio, peak brightness of 1,000 nits, QHD+ (2560x1440 pixels) resolution, and HDR10+ gaming support.
To save your eyes during long gaming sessions, the monitor features a pre-installed glare-free layer to minimize reflection.
Technology
Advanced cooling and burn-in prevention
The monitor also features Samsung's OLED Safeguard+ technologies, including a dynamic cooling system that employs a coolant to evaporate and condense, diffusing heat five times faster than a graphite sheet.
This would help reduce core temperature and maintain optimal performance.
Plus, the internal thermal modulation system automatically adjusts brightness to keep the monitor cool.
The device even intelligently reduces brightness on static images like logos and taskbars to prevent burn-ins.
Compatibility
A gamer-friendly monitor
The Odyssey OLED G6 supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC, allowing for smooth gaming visuals without any screen tearing on high-spec games.
It is PANTONE and PANTONE SkinTone validated to reproduce over 2,100 colors and over 110 SkinTone shades from Pantone's library.
The monitor also supports height adjustment, tilting, horizontal/vertical conversion, left/right rotation, and VESA wall mount.
What's more?
Connectivity and pricing
The Odyssey OLED G6 comes with a range of connectivity options, including 1 EA DisplayPort, 1.4 DisplayPort, 2.2 HDCP version, and 2 EA HDMI ports.
It also features a 2.1 HDMI port, headphone jack, 1 USB-B upstream port, and 2 USB Type-A downstream ports with 3.2 USB Type-A downstream version.
The monitor costs approximately $1,488 SGD (around ₹97,900) and will be available in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand from May 12. Other market availability details are yet to be confirmed.