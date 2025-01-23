What's the story

Samsung has also introduced One UI 7 along with the Galaxy S25 series. The software is built on Android 15, bringing the latest Android features to your Galaxy device. These changes are both visual and functional.

To begin with, it offers a number of UI improvements such as smoother animations, more intuitive control bars and menus, and customizable shortcuts and quick actions.

A major highlight of this update is Galaxy AI's integration into nearly every element of the operating system.