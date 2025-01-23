Best One UI 7 features coming to your Samsung smartphone
What's the story
Samsung has also introduced One UI 7 along with the Galaxy S25 series. The software is built on Android 15, bringing the latest Android features to your Galaxy device. These changes are both visual and functional.
To begin with, it offers a number of UI improvements such as smoother animations, more intuitive control bars and menus, and customizable shortcuts and quick actions.
A major highlight of this update is Galaxy AI's integration into nearly every element of the operating system.
Notification bar
An innovative 'Now Bar'
One UI 7 brings an interesting feature, the Now Bar, a revamped notification system.
The interactive widget shows live information from apps like Stopwatch, Interpreter, Music, etc., on the bottom of the lock screen.
Samsung says this design choice saves you from unlocking your device repeatedly to check relevant notifications.
The Now Bar uses Galaxy AI to show notifications your device thinks you may find useful like music suggestions, weather reports, calendar reminders, live scores, and more.
Camera app
Revamped camera app for better user experience
With One UI 7, Samsung has revamped the Camera app to make the controls on the screen less cluttered.
The only camera functions now appearing at the top are flash, resolution settings, and the motion photos feature.
Additional camera settings previously appearing at the top of the screen such as exposure, filters, and timer are now hidden inside an expandable menu.
This will make accessing advanced camera features easier and enhance your photo and video-taking experience.
AI features
Improved 'Chat Assist' and call transcription
One UI 7 has also improved the Chat Assist feature with new writing assistant capabilities.
Now, you can get writing enhancement features across all apps, and AI can help improve their structure, grammar, and writing style.
Also, US users can get call recording and transcription with this update.
Note that you have to manually record calls, meaning the other party will know they are being recorded. After the call, AI can automatically transcribe it for your convenience.
Launch timeframe
Older devices to receive the update in Q1
According to Samsung, the Galaxy S25 series will be the first to receive stable One UI 7.
However, this update won't be exclusive to the latest generation of Galaxy smartphones for long, as Samsung plans to release it for older devices gradually.
The One UI 7 update will reach other eligible Galaxy S series devices in the first quarter of 2025.
Based on previous trends, the Galaxy S24 lineup might be the first older device series to receive the update.
Information
One UI 7 will be compatible with most Samsung smartphones
Samsung offers extended support for OS upgrades, which means most flagship and mid-range Samsung smartphones released in 2021 or later will be eligible for One UI 7. Users of other compatible devices can anticipate the update rolling out to them gradually in the following months.