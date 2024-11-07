Summarize Simplifying... In short Samsung is preparing to launch a slim version of its Galaxy smartphone, potentially compromising on battery and camera capabilities to achieve the sleek design.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim may debut in Q2 2025

Samsung readying 'S25 Slim' to rival Apple's iPhone 17 Air

By Akash Pandey 04:53 pm Nov 07, 202404:53 pm

What's the story Samsung is said to be working on a new model, the "Galaxy S25 Slim," according to South Korea's ET News. The development comes as Apple is also rumored to be readying a "slim" iPhone 17 for 2025 that may debut as iPhone 17 Air. Samsung could introduce this slim smartphone in the second quarter of 2025 (April-June), after the rest of the Galaxy S25 family makes its debut, the report added.

Database listing

GSMA IMEI database lists potential Galaxy S25 Slim

Smartprix has found a listing of a smartphone with the market name "Galaxy" and model number SM-S937U in the GSMA IMEI database. This model number matches the ones generally used by Samsung's standard, Plus, and Ultra phones. The "U" in the model number indicates that this slim Galaxy variant is meant for the US market.

Design changes

Slim Galaxy may require design modifications

To fit into the slim design, Samsung might have to make a few compromises. These could possibly include cuts in the battery and camera capabilities of the slim Galaxy variant. The precise nature of these changes is not known at this stage.

Apple's response

Slim iPhone 17 may debut later in 2025

In related news, the slim variant of the iPhone is likely to debut in the third quarter of 2025. According to reports from The Information and others, this model could be priced higher than Apple's current most expensive model, the iPhone Pro Max. It is rumored to feature a 6.6-inch display and just one rear-facing camera.