Samsung readying 'S25 Slim' to rival Apple's iPhone 17 Air
Samsung is said to be working on a new model, the "Galaxy S25 Slim," according to South Korea's ET News. The development comes as Apple is also rumored to be readying a "slim" iPhone 17 for 2025 that may debut as iPhone 17 Air. Samsung could introduce this slim smartphone in the second quarter of 2025 (April-June), after the rest of the Galaxy S25 family makes its debut, the report added.
GSMA IMEI database lists potential Galaxy S25 Slim
Smartprix has found a listing of a smartphone with the market name "Galaxy" and model number SM-S937U in the GSMA IMEI database. This model number matches the ones generally used by Samsung's standard, Plus, and Ultra phones. The "U" in the model number indicates that this slim Galaxy variant is meant for the US market.
Slim Galaxy may require design modifications
To fit into the slim design, Samsung might have to make a few compromises. These could possibly include cuts in the battery and camera capabilities of the slim Galaxy variant. The precise nature of these changes is not known at this stage.
Slim iPhone 17 may debut later in 2025
In related news, the slim variant of the iPhone is likely to debut in the third quarter of 2025. According to reports from The Information and others, this model could be priced higher than Apple's current most expensive model, the iPhone Pro Max. It is rumored to feature a 6.6-inch display and just one rear-facing camera.