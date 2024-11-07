Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple has filed a patent for future Apple Watch bands that could potentially monitor blood pressure and conduct ECG readings.

The patent suggests these health monitoring features could be integrated into a variety of wearable items, such as hats, shirts, and gloves.

However, it's unclear when or if these innovative concepts will hit the market. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Apple Watch bands may gain health-monitoring features in the future

Future Apple Watch bands may monitor your blood pressure

By Akash Pandey 04:27 pm Nov 07, 202404:27 pm

What's the story Apple appears to be working on new health monitoring capabilities for its Apple Watch, a recently unearthed patent spotted by Patently Apple reveals. The patent, titled "Fabric-based Items with Stretchable Bands," indicates that future iterations of the smartwatch could come with bands that could measure blood pressure and respiration rate. The move comes as part of Apple's continued efforts to improve the fitness and health capabilities of its wearables.

Innovative design

Patent details on sensor-integrated bands

The patent, filed by Apple under number 12133743, sheds light on how sensors could be integrated into fabric-based bands for the Apple Watch. These bands would be comfortable to wear around the wrist and could even measure blood pressure and conduct ECG readings. The patent even hints at these smart bands supporting wireless charging—without the need for a physical connection.

Wider use

Potential applications beyond smartwatches

The technology described in the patent could be used with a range of wearables, not just smartwatches. The document hints at its possible use with elastic fabric hats, headbands, undergarments, shirts, pants, athletic wear, armbands and gloves. This shows Apple's ambition to extend its health monitoring capabilities to a wider range of products in the future.

Uncertain timeline

Apple's patent: A concept or future reality?

While the patent gives a glimpse of what Apple could be planning, it is worth noting that not all patents end up as products. We don't know when, or if, Apple will bring this idea into the market. However, the innovative concept of integrating health monitoring capabilities into wearables is sure to create a lot of buzz among consumers and techies alike.