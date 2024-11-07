Summarize Simplifying... In short Google is set to upgrade its Call Screen feature with AI-powered smart replies, tailored to the caller's responses.

Discovered in the Pixel's Phone app, the new feature, coded as "dobbyAI" and "dobbyLLM", suggests an AI model will drive these personalized interactions.

AI Replies will be powered by a Gemini model

Google to enhance Call Screen feature with AI responses

What's the story Google is said to be improving its Call Screen feature for Pixel phones, by adding artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The Call Screen function lets Google Assistant pick calls on your behalf, and identify who is calling and why. Google added contextual replies last year. Now, according to AssembleDebug, Google is working on AI replies for the feature in the Pixel Phone app.

Feature upgrade

Personalized responses for calls

The tipster shared a screenshot of the upcoming feature, which reads, "Call Assist suggests new AI-powered smart replies based on the caller's Call Screen responses." This means the AI replies will be customized based on how the caller responds during call screening. However, it remains to be seen how these AI replies will be different from the current contextual replies in terms of functionality and user experience.

Code discovery

AI model to power these responses

Separately, 9to5Google also discovered references to AI replies in the Pixel's Phone app. The existing Call Screen feature is coded as "dobby" in previous strings, but the latest ones for AI replies mention "dobbyAI" and "dobbyLLM." This indicates that an AI model will be powering these responses, possibly providing a more personalized interaction during call screening.

Feature will be accesible via Pixel Phone app