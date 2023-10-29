Google promises fix for Android 14 bug affecting user profiles

By Akash Pandey 07:38 pm Oct 29, 2023

In the beginning, the problem was mainly reported by Pixel 6 owners (Photo credit: Google)

Google is currently examining an issue in Android 14 that has been causing trouble for Pixel users who have multiple profiles on their devices. The bug has been recognized by a Google representative, who mentioned that the team is now "working hard on a fix" for the problem. Initially, Pixel 6 owners were the primary ones reporting the issue, but it has since spread to affect users of various other Pixel devices.

Bug causes missing apps, crashes, locked storage

The Android 14 bug has resulted in a variety of problems for those impacted, such as disappearing apps, frequent crashes, and being unable to access internal storage on one of their device's multiple user accounts. A Google issue tracker for the problem has garnered hundreds of responses from users encountering these issues across different devices. The company said it is diligently working to address the matter and deliver a solution as quickly as possible.

Users also unable to take screenshots

Currently, the Google issue tracker contains more than 420 responses, with users sharing log files or posting images of their phone's screen. However, some even mentioned their inability to capture on-device screenshots due to the phone indicating insufficient storage. Several likened this situation to a ransomware attack.

Google to provide updates on fix progress

As Google continues to look into the Android 14 multiple profile bug, it has reassured users that it will provide updates on the progress in resolving the issue. In a statement, the Google representative said, "We'll update this (issue tracker) thread with more details soon." Users are eagerly awaiting a fix for the problem, which has caused significant disruptions for those with multiple user profiles on their Pixel devices.