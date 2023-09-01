OnePlus to announce Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 on September 25

Written by Akash Pandey September 01, 2023 | 05:08 pm 2 min read

OnePlus 11 will be the first to receive OxygenOS 14 update (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has announced plans to release the stable OxygenOS 14 on September 25, even before Google's stable Android 14 release. This ambitious timeline highlights the company's dedication to promptly updating its devices. A public beta build of OxygenOS 14 will soon be available for the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, and OnePlus Nord 3, with the stable release expected for the OnePlus 11 first, followed by the 11R and Nord 3.

The update will cover six areas of improvement

OxygenOS 14 will bring a host of exciting features aimed at delivering fast and smooth user experiences. It will introduce six areas of improvement: CPU Vitalization, RAM Vitalization, ROM Vitalization, HyperBoost, HyperTouch, and HyperRendering. Although OnePlus has not yet detailed these features, their inclusion will improve performance in scenarios such as multi-tasking, intense gaming sessions, and long-term usage. The approach sets OnePlus apart from other smartphone manufacturers who may delay updates for non-flagship devices.

OxygenOS 14 will introduce 'Trinity Engine'

OnePlus has also revealed that OxygenOS 14 will include the 'Trinity Engine.' This technology will unlock the full potential of OnePlus handsets. This will be done by achieving greater hardware-software synergy to tackle across-the-industry obstacles in seeking higher power consumption efficiency, superior multitasking ability, and a more seamless experience.

Timely updates boost OnePlus's competitive edge

By ensuring that users receive the latest features and improvements quickly, regardless of their device's price range, OnePlus maintains a competitive edge in the smartphone market. The company's focus on the swift release of new Android versions showcases its dedication to customer satisfaction and technological innovation. As more information becomes available about OxygenOS 14 and its features, OnePlus users can look forward to experiencing the latest advancements in Android technology.

